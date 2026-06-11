Governor Moore Statement on Immigration Activities at Baltimore School

Updated: Thursday, June 11, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore released the following statement concerning ICE presence at Commodore John Rodger Elementary/ Middle School:

“What I saw on video this morning at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School is deeply disturbing. Schools are places where children should feel safe, where parents should be able to drop off their kids without fear, and where educators should be able to focus on teaching — not where federal agents carry out immigration enforcement actions in front of children.

“My administration is in direct communication with ICE leadership to determine how this could have happened, why it happened on school grounds during drop-off, and what steps will be taken to ensure this does not happen again.

“Let me be clear: Maryland will work with federal law enforcement when it makes our communities safer. But actions that terrorize children, separate families in front of a school, and undermine trust in public institutions do not make us safer.”

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