A&Es ‘bore the brunt’ as heatwave piled pressure on NHS

A&Es experienced their busiest month on record in May, as last month’s heatwave piled pressure on NHS services.

The NHS managed 2,457,398 attendances in A&E during May – up 25,000 on the previous record set in March earlier this year – according to newly published NHS data.

The figures mean the NHS has now seen two record-breaking months for A&E demand in 2026.

Ambulance services were also under intense pressure, with paramedics experiencing their third busiest month ever – and demand at levels never seen outside of winter – after handling 832,089 incidents in May.

Despite the unprecedented demand, 1.86 million attendances were managed within four hours of arrival at hospital – the highest number for any May in a decade – as the NHS continued to cut waits for patients.

For the first time, the NHS has also published data on corridor care in hospitals.

The figures show that on average, 2,241 patients each day experienced corridor care in emergency departments, while a further 669 patients received care in similar settings elsewhere in hospital.

NHS analysis found that 20 trusts accounted for more than half of the cases of corridor care in emergency departments, while 20 trusts also accounted for more than two thirds of cases of corridor care elsewhere in hospitals.

In March, NHS England brought together the trusts reporting the highest levels of corridor care, with each organisation now developing and implementing improvement plans aimed at eliminating the practice.

NHS England has also provided targeted support to trusts facing the greatest challenges, with early interventions including specialist teams on site already helping to reduce corridor care in some areas.

The new dataset is currently classed as experimental, having had limited time for validation, and the figures are expected to change over the coming months as data collection processes continue to improve.

The overall waiting list now stands at 7.22 million, with 65% of patients waiting less within 18 weeks for elective treatment.

Meanwhile, the NHS delivered 2.5 million diagnostic tests in April – the highest number ever recorded for that month.

Professor Francesca Swords, National Medical Director for the NHS said: “A&E staff bore the brunt of the heatwave in May, as the hot weather took its toll on the public.

“In the face of record demand during the recent heatwave, NHS staff rose to the challenge, ensuring that as many patients as possible were seen and treated in good time.

“Despite the hard work of staff though, we know too many patients are still waiting in hospital corridors before being admitted to a ward.

“Corridor care is totally unacceptable and should have no place in the NHS, and this is why we have set out a 7-point plan to eradicate it, alongside offering targeted support for the trusts facing the greatest challenges.

“Even though the forthcoming industrial action next week will add further pressure, the NHS remains there for those who need it. Please come forward in the usual way, dialling 999 in an emergency and otherwise using NHS 111.”

Health and Social Care Secretary James Murray said: “Corridor care is unacceptable, undignified and has no place in our NHS. That is why, for the first time, we are publishing this data to shine a spotlight on where the problems are greatest and ensure trusts get the support they need, with the vast majority of corridor care concentrated in a small number of organisations.

“We have already deployed expert teams to help struggling trusts turn performance around. Ending corridor care for good will take time and different areas will need different solutions, but we are determined to eradicate this practice.

“Despite immense pressures, the NHS treated a record number of people within four hours in A&E in May, delivered record levels of diagnostic tests and cut the waiting lists by more than 400,000 compared to when we came into government. We inherited an NHS on its knees, but we are turning it around.”