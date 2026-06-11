Does Kelly Ayotte ‘Love Inflation?’



New reporting shows inflation jumping to an annual rate of 4.2%, the third consecutive monthly increase since the start of the Iran war and a three-year high. While Trump’s war of choice in Iran rages on and drives up prices even further, Trump couldn’t seem to care less. In fact, he said, “I love inflation,” calling the new numbers “great.”

While Donald Trump shrugs off the economic pain facing hardworking families, Granite Staters are being forced to make impossible decisions between putting food on the table for their families or paying for life-saving health care. In New Hampshire, the price of gas has been jacked up by 57% since Trump’s war with Iran began. Small businesses are making “tough decisions,” with some “closing their doors,” and housing costs are through the roof.

Kelly Ayotte has spent the last two years cowering in the corner office, with not a peep to say about Donald Trump’s disastrous agenda. Thousands of Granite State families are struggling to make ends meet, and she owes them an answer to these five questions: