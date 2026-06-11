ICYMI: Raymond Buckley: Pride and Prejudice In Case You Missed It, NHDP Chair Ray Buckley wrote an op-ed for the Union Leader highlighting the progress that the LGBTQ+ community here in New Hampshire has made since 1997, when Governor Jeanne Shaheen signed legislation protecting gay Granite Staters from discrimination. Buckley emphasized how the relentless attacks on the community by Donald Trump and Republicans in Concord underscore what’s at stake in this upcoming election. Read more below: Union Leader: Raymond Buckley: Pride & Prejudice Pride began as an act of resistance with a fight against discrimination, violence, and injustice directed at the LGBTQ+ community. As our community faces renewed attacks from the Trump administration and Republicans here in New Hampshire, we must remember that we have overcome challenges before, and we will do so again together.

Republicans here in New Hampshire, we must remember that we have overcome challenges before, and we will do so again together. The attacks on the LGBTQ+ community by the Trump administration have been relentless. From an executive order banning transgender people from enlisting and serving in the U.S. military to ending federal recognition of transgender and nonbinary people, and shutting down a suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth at risk of suicide.

There has been an onslaught of cruelty from the upper echelons of our government, but it has strengthened our resolve. The LGBTQ+ community has always stood up in the face of injustice, and that spirit of defiance remains at the heart of Pride.

Despite the progress we have made, attacks on LGBTQ+ people continue. While Donald Trump and Republicans in Concord focus on targeting LGBTQ+ youth and communities, Democrats remain steadfast in defending equality, dignity, and opportunity for all.

Pride Month is both a celebration of our achievements and a reminder of the work that remains. As we look ahead to November, we know what is at stake.

In 1997, Governor Jeanne Shaheen signed legislation protecting gay Granite Staters from discrimination. In 2009, under Governor John Lynch, New Hampshire became the second state to enact marriage equality through the legislative process rather than by court order.

In 2018, Chris Pappas made history as New Hampshire’s first openly gay member of Congress. Across the state, members of the LGBTQ community are serving in local offices and in the state legislature. From business to education and healthcare, LGBTQ Granite Staters are strengthening New Hampshire in every walk of life.

Pride reminds us that progress is never guaranteed. We can never take for granted the protests, sacrifices, and acts of courage that brought us to where we are today or the work that still lies ahead.