Todd Smith named Building Codes Division administrator

Todd Smith has been chosen as the administrator for the Oregon Building Codes Division (BCD), the Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) announced today.

Smith has been serving as the acting administrator for the division, which is part of DCBS, since January 2026. He replaces Alana Cox, who is now the DCBS deputy director.

“I have been impressed with Todd’s leadership and eagerness to dive right into the role. His depth of understanding of the building codes program, leadership skills, and political acumen – as well as his ability to build trust and relationships with the team, local governments, and the construction industry – sets him apart,” said Sean O’Day, DCBS director. “He is just the right person to steward BCD’s modernization and efficiency efforts, advance Gov. Tina Kotek’s priority of housing production, and lead the division into the future.”

Smith started with BCD in 2015 as a policy analyst and then later served as a senior policy advisor. In 2020, he became the interim BCD Enforcement manager. He was then the Policy and Technical Services manager from 2021 until he took on the role of acting administrator.

“I appreciate the trust Director O’Day has for me to fulfill this role,” Smith said. “I look forward to continue working with all of the division’s partners and stakeholders to further our efforts to make sure the buildings in Oregon are safe.”

Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Sonoma State University and a Juris Doctor from Willamette University College of Law. He is an active member of the Oregon State Bar Association.