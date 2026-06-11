CapturePoint Promotes Kris Roberson to President

Kris Roberson, President and Chief Operating Officer, CapturePoint

We have strong confidence in Kris and the leadership team as they guide the company forward and execute on the growing energy opportunities ahead.” — Hunter Carpenter

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CapturePoint is pleased to announce that Kris Roberson has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.Kris has served as CapturePoint’s Chief Operating Officer for the past several years, helping lead operations across carbon dioxide (CO₂) pipeline infrastructure, capture facilities, producing assets, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), and carbon management projects. In his expanded role, Kris will lead the day-to-day execution of CapturePoint’s strategy and work with the company’s leadership team to advance its next phase of growth.“Kris has earned the confidence of the Board through his operating discipline, technical judgment, and steady leadership,” said Hunter Carpenter, Chairman of the Board. “He understands the assets, the people, and the opportunity in front of CapturePoint. We have strong confidence in Kris and the leadership team as they guide the company forward and execute on the growing energy opportunities ahead.”The promotion comes as CapturePoint builds on its strong foundation in EOR, CO₂ infrastructure, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), with new growth opportunities emerging across the energy sector, including policy momentum from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.Kris brings more than 20 years of experience across upstream and midstream operations, EOR, carbon capture, and CCUS development. Before joining CapturePoint, he held leadership roles at Denbury, where he helped establish the company’s carbon solutions business and managed CO₂ EOR assets across multiple regions. He began his career with Anadarko Petroleum and holds degrees in Petroleum Engineering from LSU and Geological Engineering from the University of Mississippi. He is also a Registered Professional Engineer in Texas.CapturePoint is one of the leading private carbon management companies in North America, currently injecting over 1 million metric tons of CO2 annually into Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) projects and operating over 230 miles of dedicated CO2 pipelines.CapturePoint LLC and CapturePoint Solutions LLC, together “CapturePoint,” are privately held companies based in Allen, Texas. They provide a full range of leading-edge carbon management services, including operating Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery (CO2-EOR) production, facilitating advancement of traditional energy resources, supporting pioneering clean energy and manufacturing projects, and developing regional U.S. deep underground carbon storage hubs. CapturePoint funders include an affiliate of Mercuria Energy (Mercuria) as well as other institutional investors. For more information, visit the CapturePoint corporate website at www.capturepointllc.com

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