Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,587 in the last 365 days.

Body Armor Grants Program

From Attorney General Russell Coleman

​​​​​Equipping Law Enforcement to Protect Kentucky Families​

​The Kentucky General Assembly created the Body Armor Grant Program in ​the Office of the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to help law enforcement and first responders ​purchase body armor, duty weapons, ammunition, electronic-control devices and body-worn cameras.

The Body Armor Grant Program will purchase protective equipment for ​Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC)-certified peace officers. Applications for s​oft body armor will take precedence.

​Applications for the purchase of body armor require the submission of agency policy requiring “mandatory wear” of body armor by its officers. Any armor purchased through this grant program shall be assigned to the officer specifically named in the application and will remain assigned to that officer for the duration of its life cycle (5 years). 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Body Armor Grants Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.