Body Armor Grants Program
From Attorney General Russell Coleman
Equipping Law Enforcement to Protect Kentucky Families
The Kentucky General Assembly created the Body Armor Grant Program in the Office of the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to help law enforcement and first responders purchase body armor, duty weapons, ammunition, electronic-control devices and body-worn cameras.
The Body Armor Grant Program will purchase protective equipment for Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC)-certified peace officers. Applications for soft body armor will take precedence.
Applications for the purchase of body armor require the submission of agency policy requiring “mandatory wear” of body armor by its officers. Any armor purchased through this grant program shall be assigned to the officer specifically named in the application and will remain assigned to that officer for the duration of its life cycle (5 years).
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.