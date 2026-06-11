Body Armor Grants Program

From Attorney General Russell Coleman

​​​​​Equipping Law Enforcement to Protect Kentucky Families​

​The Kentucky General Assembly created the Body Armor Grant Program in ​the Office of the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to help law enforcement and first responders ​purchase body armor, duty weapons, ammunition, electronic-control devices and body-worn cameras.

The Body Armor Grant Program will purchase protective equipment for ​Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC)-certified peace officers. Applications for s​oft body armor will take precedence.

​Applications for the purchase of body armor require the submission of agency policy requiring “mandatory wear” of body armor by its officers. Any armor purchased through this grant program shall be assigned to the officer specifically named in the application and will remain assigned to that officer for the duration of its life cycle (5 years).