As Publishing Fights Over AI, an Openly AI-Assisted Book Keeps Earning Recognition

How to Win A Million Dollars and Shit Glitter The Warboy Chronicles Lucas Stoffel

IBPA Award winner Luke Stoffel adds a National Indie Excellence Awards finalist nod, even as awards bodies wrestle with how to handle disclosed AI use.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the publishing world fights over how to handle authors who use AI, with the Commonwealth Prize and Granta both caught in disclosure controversies this year, one book keeps getting honored for refusing to hide it."How to Win One Million Dollars and Shit Glitter," Luke Stoffel's openly AI-assisted debut memoir, has been named a finalist for the 2026 National Indie Excellence Awards, weeks after Stoffel won a 2026 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award for the same book.Stoffel is dyslexic, and he has been specific about what the tools were for: line editing and accessibility, a way for a writer who spent his school years hiding from the page to get the stories out of his head intact. The disclosure is embedded in the book itself.The pattern lands at a charged moment. As detection tools flag authors and awards bodies scramble to write AI policies, Stoffel represents the rarest case in the debate: an author who disclosed his AI use up front, took the public blowback, and kept getting recognized anyway. The New Yorker distilled the industry's question this month, "Did a Chatbot Write a Prize-Winning Story? Does It Matter?" ( https://www.newyorker.com/books/page-turner/did-a-chatbot-write-a-prize-winning-story-does-it-matter ); Stoffel is the case where the answer was disclosed on page one. Jane Friedman, former publisher of Writer's Digest, recently built an analysis of the awards-and-AI question around his case: https://janefriedman.com/imho-writing-publishing-awards-have-difficult-decisions-to-make-regarding-ai/ "We are punishing people for looking like robots and rewarding the robots for looking like us," Stoffel said. "I disclosed, I took the hits, and the juries who actually read the work kept saying yes."The recognition arrives alongside Stoffel's new release, "The Warboy Chronicles," two books that explore our increasingly paradoxical relationships between humans and AI, asking what it is like to trust in a mirror that flatters us until we stop thinking. The series examines codependency, chatbot empathy, and the line where Artificial Intelligence crosses into therapy at a cultural moment when more people confide in machines than in each other."Boy, Refracted" is a sci-fi novel built from a memoir: a man pours his break-up into a machine, and the machine wakes up. Publishers Weekly BookLife called it a "truly singular book." Its companion, "The Third Person," is the memoir underneath it, written in third-person voice as a man unravels across Southeast Asia with an AI cataloging his patterns. Kirkus Reviews called it "an absorbing real-life portrait of self-discovery, whether human or otherwise."On release, both titles topped Amazon's Hot New Releases. Boy, Refracted reached #1 New Release in multiple categories, including LGBTQ+ Science Fiction, Buddhism, and Zen Philosophy, and The Third Person reached #1 New Release in Southeast Asia Travel.The Honors• 2026 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award — Winner, Neurodivergent Communities, for How to Win One Million Dollars and Shit Glitter• 2026 National Indie Excellence Awards — FinalistAbout the AuthorLuke Stoffel is an IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award-winning author, GLAAD-honored artist, and creative director working across publishing, technology, and visual art. His debut memoir earned praise from Kirkus Reviews and scored 9.5 out of 10 from Publishers Weekly BookLife. His Pop Art Tarot will be published by Rockpool Publishing, with worldwide distribution in 2027.His paintings and photography have appeared in The New York Times, Huffington Post, and on Bravo Television. His work has been commissioned by the Ralph Lauren family and the Hong Kong Ballet, and showcased by the American Foundation for AIDS Research and the Matthew Shepard Foundation.Where to BuyThe Third Person — https://a.co/d/03rj2u7I Boy, Refracted — https://a.co/d/0gdnfpdr The Warboy Chronicles (series page) — https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GLD434W9 OnlineAuthor: http://lucasstoffel.com Series: http://thewarboychronicles.com Contact: Derek Lim: derek@cinderly.com

How To Win One Million Dollars and Shit Glitter: Book Trailer

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