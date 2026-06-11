How to request your VA health records: A step-by-step guide

A clear path to accessing your VA health records

Understanding how to access service and health records and how to navigate the release of information (ROI) process is important for many Veterans as they manage their care. Veterans have the right to request copies of their VA health information, whether they need to review past appointments, share information with another provider or keep personal records. The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) helps make this possible.

When the process is clear, Veterans are less likely to experience delays in receiving their records. Clear instructions help ensure requests are sent to the correct VA office so staff can process them efficiently while protecting Veterans’ privacy and health information

Veterans can access their records through My HealtheVet or follow the ROI submission process. Third-party requesters must use the ROI submission process.

Use My HealtheVet

Veterans can access their account to download many of their personal records.

Four steps to submit a request to VA health facilities

For third-party requesters or Veterans who need to submit a formal request to a VA health facility, follow these steps.

Download the Appropriate Form Veterans: Download and print VA Form 10-5345a, “Individuals’ Request for a Copy of Their Own Health Information.”

Third-Party requesters: Download and print VA Form 10-5345, “Request for an Authorization to Release Health Information.” Locate Release of Information Offices Find Your ROI Office Contact Information Select the VA facility where care was received.

In the ‘On this page’ menu, select ‘Other Services’.

Choose “Access your health records” to view the medical records office contact details. Submit Your Request Select the option to submit your request, whether in person, by mail or fax. In Person Veterans: Bring a completed VA Form 10-5345a and a valid ID or Veteran Health Identification Card to the ROI office at the VA facility where you received the care. Third-party requesters: Bring a completed VA Form 10-5345 and a valid ID to the ROI office at the VA facility where the Veteran received care. By Mail or Fax Veterans: Send the completed VA Form 10-5345a to the ROI office at the VA facility where you received the care. Third-party requesters: Send the completed VA Form 10-5345 to the ROI office at the VA facility where the Veteran received care. My HealtheVet Secure Messaging



Typical response times

Most requests are completed within 30 days. Processing times may vary depending on the complexity of the request, record availability and workload. Older paper records, especially those created before 1998, may take up to 90 days because they must be retrieved from an offsite records storage facility.

A clear process for best results

Access to personal health records is both a right and an important part of staying engaged in care. Clear instructions for accessing records help Veterans take an active role in managing their health and well‑being.

Learn more about requesting your VA medical records.