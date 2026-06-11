Legal Practice Scope Covers New Jersey Client Matters

Newark-based legal practice provides representation in criminal defense, immigration, family law, personal injury, bankruptcy, and civil matters.

“Clients deserve clear guidance, careful preparation, and representation that reflects the full scope of their legal needs,” said Mr. Maduabum.” — Peter Maduabum

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addressing legal matters across several practice areas, Maduabum Law Firm provides services from its physical office in Newark, NJ, with work covering criminal defense immigration law , family law, personal injury , bankruptcy, commercial transactions, and civil matters. The practice includes Legal Counseling, Representation, Consulting, Advisory Services, Strategy, Drafting, Litigation, Arbitration & Mediation, Legal Defence, and Pro Bono Services.Serving clients in & around Newark, NJ, the firm handles criminal defense matters involving DUI, drug possession, traffic violations, indictable offenses, and disorderly persons offenses. Immigration services include adjustment of status, asylum, consular processing, deportation defense, family petitions, SIJS, naturalization, and visas, reflecting a service scope tied to both local and national immigration needs.For Kearny, NJ, and East Orange, services cover criminal defense, immigration law, family law, personal injury, and Chapter 7 bankruptcy matters. The firm handles divorce, custody, child and spousal support, family-based visas, green cards, naturalization, deportation defense, asylum, auto accidents, work accidents, slip and fall claims, consumer debt restructuring, legal documentation, and court representation.Principal Counsel Mr. Maduabum practices in criminal law, immigration, family law, commercial transactions, and civil matters, with experience that includes international due diligence, contract review, negotiations, and pro bono legal counsel for nonprofit organizations.About the Law Firm:Maduabum Law Firm, LLC is a diverse legal practice based in Newark, NJ. Led by a principal counsel with multi-jurisdictional legal experience, the firm works with individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofit organizations on matters requiring careful legal judgment and formal representation.Address: 494 Broad St # 208City: NewarkState: NJZip code: 07102Phone: (973) 732-1490

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.