Appropriations bill for FY 2027 advanced by House committee 

The House Appropriations Committee June 9 approved their version of the FY 2027 appropriations bill for the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and related agencies by a 34-28 vote. The bill provides a total discretionary allocation of $110.8 billion for HHS, representing roughly $4 billion, or 4%, below the FY 2026 enacted level. Within that total, the Health Resources and Services Administration was allocated $8.35 billion, marking an $873 million decrease overall. However, the agency provided $1.44 billion for workforce initiatives, a roughly $25 million increase, and $576 million for rural health, marking a $158 million increase.

The bill also maintains funding for Children’s Hospitals Graduate Medical Education ($400 million), National Institutes of Health ($48.8 billion), as well as other key initiatives within the healthcare workforce, behavioral health, and maternal and child health programs. The committee recommended $70 million, a $237 million decrease, for the Hospital Preparedness Program. The Senate Appropriations Committee will release its version of the FY 2027 appropriations bill for the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and related agencies at a later date.