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Love Your Lakes and Lands

DEC protects the land, water, and air resources in New York. Whether it is addressing climate change effects, promoting responsible waste management, monitoring air quality, overseeing contaminated site clean-ups, or oil and gas mining monitoring, DEC is there to safeguard the environment; you can too by reporting environmental violations and problems.

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Love Your Lakes and Lands

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