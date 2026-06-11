Mekon Biopsy Needle Solutions: Semi-Automatic and Automatic Options for Reliable Tissue Sampling

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures continues to grow, reliable biopsy devices have become essential tools in modern healthcare. Shanghai Mekon Medical Devices Co., Ltd., a trusted biopsy gun manufacturer medical supplier , is strengthening its position in the international medical device market by offering comprehensive biopsy needle solutions designed for precise, efficient, and safe tissue sampling. With both semi-automatic and automatic biopsy needle options available, Mekon provides flexible solutions to meet diverse clinical requirements across hospitals, diagnostic centers, and OEM medical device brands worldwide.Founded in 2009, Shanghai Mekon Medical Devices Co., Ltd. specializes in customized solutions for special medical needles, precision cannulas, and various medical consumables. Through years of technical innovation and manufacturing expertise, the company has become a reliable global partner for customers seeking high-quality biopsy needle systems and precision medical metal components.Expanding Demand for Advanced Biopsy Needle TechnologyBiopsy procedures play a critical role in the early detection and diagnosis of cancers, tumors, and various tissue abnormalities. Accurate tissue sampling directly affects diagnostic confidence and treatment planning. As healthcare providers seek safer and more efficient biopsy procedures, the demand for advanced biopsy needle technology continues to rise worldwide.Mekon’s biopsy needle product line is designed to support modern clinical needs with stable performance, precise penetration, and user-friendly operation. The company offers both semi-automatic biopsy needles and automatic biopsy needles, allowing medical professionals to select the most suitable solution according to procedural preferences, tissue types, and clinical environments.These biopsy solutions are widely used in applications including:Soft tissue biopsyBreast biopsyLiver biopsyLung biopsyKidney biopsyProstate biopsyLymph node samplingBone marrow tissue collectionBy combining precision engineering with strict quality management, Mekon delivers biopsy products that support reliable diagnostic outcomes while improving procedural efficiency.Semi-Automatic Biopsy Needles for Controlled Tissue SamplingMekon’s semi-automatic biopsy needles are designed to provide clinicians with enhanced control during tissue collection procedures. These devices allow operators to manually activate part of the biopsy mechanism, giving physicians greater flexibility in sensitive or technically demanding procedures.The semi-automatic biopsy needle system offers several important advantages:Enhanced Control and PrecisionSemi-automatic systems enable clinicians to position the needle accurately before sample collection, helping reduce tissue trauma and improving sampling precision.Smooth Needle PenetrationMekon utilizes high-quality stainless steel materials and precision grinding technology to ensure sharp needle tips and smooth puncture performance.Ergonomic Device DesignThe biopsy devices are designed for comfortable handling and easy operation, helping improve physician confidence during procedures.Consistent Sample QualityThe optimized needle structure helps obtain intact tissue samples suitable for pathological examination and laboratory analysis.Multiple Size OptionsMekon provides various gauge sizes and needle lengths to accommodate different biopsy applications and patient requirements.These semi-automatic biopsy needles are especially suitable for procedures requiring careful positioning and controlled sampling, offering physicians dependable performance and operational flexibility.Automatic Biopsy Needles for Fast and Efficient ProceduresIn addition to semi-automatic systems, Mekon also offers automatic biopsy needles designed for rapid tissue acquisition and procedural efficiency. Automatic biopsy systems are widely used in modern clinical settings where speed, consistency, and reduced procedure time are important considerations.Mekon’s automatic biopsy needle solutions feature:Rapid Sampling MechanismThe automatic firing mechanism enables quick tissue capture, helping minimize patient discomfort and shorten operation time.Stable Cutting PerformancePrecision-engineered cutting cannulas support clean tissue collection and improve specimen integrity.Reliable Trigger DesignThe automatic biopsy devices are engineered for dependable activation and stable operation throughout procedures.Reduced Operator FatigueUser-friendly handling and automated functionality help reduce physician workload during repeated clinical procedures.Optimized Safety FeaturesMekon incorporates safety-focused structural designs to support procedural reliability and improve overall user confidence.Automatic biopsy needles are commonly used in high-volume clinical environments where efficiency and reproducibility are essential.Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities Support Product QualityOne of Mekon’s key advantages lies in its fully integrated manufacturing capabilities. The company manages a comprehensive production process that includes:Tube weldingTube drawingPrecision machiningSurface treatmentLaser cuttingCleaningPackagingSterilizationBy controlling every stage of production, Mekon ensures stable quality and strict dimensional consistency for biopsy needle products.The company utilizes advanced manufacturing equipment imported from Japan and the United States to support precision production requirements. In addition, Mekon has developed customized processing equipment to meet specialized customer specifications for OEM and ODM medical projects.This strong manufacturing foundation enables the company to produce biopsy needles with excellent sharpness, dimensional accuracy, and mechanical reliability.OEM and Customization Support for Global Medical BrandsAs a professional medical needle manufacturer, Mekon not only provides standard biopsy needle products but also offers extensive OEM and ODM development services.The company works closely with global medical device companies to develop customized biopsy solutions based on specific clinical and market requirements. Customization capabilities include:Needle gauge adjustmentNeedle length customizationHandle structure optimizationCustomized packagingSterilization methodsBranding and private label supportMekon’s engineering and manufacturing teams collaborate with customers throughout product development, from concept design to mass production.With years of experience in precision medical needle manufacturing, the company has become a trusted supplier for many renowned medical device companies across North America, Europe, China, Latin America, Africa, and Australia.Continuous Innovation for the Future of Medical DiagnosticsAs minimally invasive diagnostic technologies continue to evolve, Mekon remains committed to advancing biopsy needle innovation and manufacturing excellence.The company continuously invests in research, production technology, and quality improvement to support the changing needs of the global healthcare industry. By combining precision engineering, reliable quality systems, and flexible customization capabilities, Mekon aims to provide customers with high-performance biopsy needle solutions that contribute to better diagnostic accuracy and patient care.Looking ahead, Shanghai Mekon Medical Devices Co., Ltd. will continue expanding its global partnerships while strengthening its position as a leading manufacturer of biopsy needles, special medical needles, and precision cannula products.For more information about Mekon biopsy needle solutions, semi-automatic and automatic biopsy devices, and OEM medical manufacturing services, please visit: https://www.mekonneedle.com/

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