Custom Medical Micro Machining Services for Global Clients

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turn Your Design into Precision Medical Components──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────In the medical device industry, every small component can play a critical role in product performance, usability, and reliability. For global clients who need high-precision customized parts, Shanghai Mekon Medical Devices Co., Ltd provides professional Custom Medical Micro Machining Services to support product development, sample verification, and mass production.With strong experience in medical needles, cannulas, metal components, and precision medical consumables, Mekon helps customers transform technical drawings, design concepts, or physical samples into real, manufacturable products.Custom Manufacturing Based on Your Drawing or SamplesMekon understands that every medical device project has unique requirements. Whether you already have a complete drawing, a 3D model, or only a physical sample, our team can support customized development according to your specifications.We can manufacture products based on:Customer technical drawingsOriginal samplesCustomized dimensions and structuresSpecial tip designs, bends, holes, slots, grooves, or surface featuresOEM/ODM project requirementsOur goal is simple: to make your design come true with reliable precision manufacturing.Precision Micro Machining for Medical ApplicationsMedical micro machining requires much more than ordinary processing. It demands stable dimensional control, smooth surface finishing, strict tolerance management, and professional understanding of medical application scenarios.Mekon’s custom micro machining services can be used for a wide range of medical components, including:Precision needle tubesCustom cannulasStainless steel micro componentsMedical metal shaftsSpecial puncture componentsMinimally invasive device partsCatheter-related metal componentsOEM medical consumable partsFrom prototype samples to batch production, Mekon supports clients at different project stages with flexible and professional manufacturing solutions.Helping Global Clients Develop Customized Medical ProductsFor international customers, finding a reliable supplier who understands both medical product requirements and precision processing is essential. Mekon works with clients from different markets to provide customized solutions for medical consumables, interventional products, aesthetic products, and other precision medical device components.Our team can assist with product structure review, manufacturability evaluation, sample development, and production optimization. By combining engineering support with practical manufacturing experience, Mekon helps reduce development risks and improve project efficiency.Why Choose Mekon for Custom Medical Micro Machining?1. Strong customization capabilityMekon can produce according to customer drawings or samples, supporting different structures, sizes, materials, and processing requirements.2. Medical industry experienceWith experience in needles, cannulas, catheters, and related medical components, Mekon understands the importance of precision, consistency, and product reliability.3. Engineering and OEM/ODM supportOur technical team can support design communication, drawing evaluation, sample development, and process optimization.4. Stable production and quality controlMekon focuses on stable manufacturing processes and strict inspection to ensure that customized components meet customer requirements.5. Global client serviceWe support international customers with professional communication, customized project follow-up, and export-oriented service.From Concept to Finished ComponentMany innovative medical products begin with a drawing, a sample, or a new design idea. Mekon helps global clients turn these ideas into real products through precision micro machining and customized manufacturing.Whether you need a small batch of prototypes, customized medical metal parts, or long-term OEM production, Shanghai Mekon Medical Devices Co., Ltd can provide professional support for your project.Partner with MekonIf you are looking for a reliable manufacturer for Custom Medical Micro Machining Services, Mekon is ready to support your project.Send us your drawing, sample, or design concept, and our team will help evaluate the solution and manufacture precision components according to your requirements.Shanghai Mekon Medical Devices Co., LtdCustom Medical Micro Machining Services for Global ClientsMake Your Design Come True

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