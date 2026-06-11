Connected Car Devices Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Connected Car Devices Market Trends: How Competition Is Reshaping Industry Structure

Expected to grow to $201.15 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The connected car devices market is dominated by a mix of global automotive electronics manufacturers and specialized telematics and connectivity solution providers. Companies are focusing on advanced vehicle connectivity modules, real-time telematics systems, in-vehicle infotainment platforms, and integrated V2X communication technologies to strengthen market presence and enhance connected mobility capabilities. Emphasis on cybersecurity standards, data privacy regulations, interoperability across vehicle ecosystems, and seamless integration with cloud and edge computing platforms remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving connected mobility sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Connected Car Devices Market?

•According to our research, Robert Bosch GmbH led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The automotive electronics and mobility solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the connected car devices market, provides a wide range of telematics control units, vehicle sensors, connectivity modules, infotainment systems, and software solutions that support vehicle connectivity, safety systems, and smart mobility applications across the global automotive environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Connected Car Devices Market?

Major companies operating in the connected car devices market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Incorporated, Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Denso Corporation, Harman International Industries Incorporated, Valeo SA, Magna International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Panasonic Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Sierra Wireless Inc., Garmin Ltd., TomTom N.V., General Motors Company, Volkswagen AG, Tesla Inc., Porsche AG, Autotalks Ltd., Delphi Technologies.

How Concentrated Is The Connected Car Devices Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 21% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent automotive safety standards, cybersecurity and data privacy requirements, complex vehicle electronics integration, and the need for high reliability in real-time connected mobility. Leading players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Incorporated, Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Denso Corporation, Harman International Industries Incorporated, Valeo SA, Magna International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Panasonic Corporation hold notable market shares through diversified connected vehicle solution portfolios, established automotive OEM partnerships, global supply and distribution networks, and continuous innovation in telematics systems, in-vehicle connectivity modules, and advanced automotive electronics. As demand for connected mobility solutions, real-time vehicle communication systems, and integrated digital cockpit technologies grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oRobert Bosch GmbH (4%)

oQualcomm Incorporated (4%)

oContinental AG (3%)

oVisteon Corporation (2%)

oDenso Corporation (2%)

oHarman International Industries Incorporated (2%)

oValeo SA (2%)

oMagna International Inc. (1%)

oInfineon Technologies AG (1%)

oPanasonic Corporation (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Connected Car Devices Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the connected car devices market include Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, ON Semiconductor Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Harman International Industries Incorporated, Valeo S.A., Aptiv PLC, Visteon Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Connected Car Devices Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the connected car devices market include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Synnex Corporation, ScanSource Inc., Future Electronics Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics Inc., RS Group plc, Allied Electronics and Automation, Macnica Inc., Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks SA, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Bechtle AG, Redington Limited, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, EET Group A/S, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., Fastenal Company.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Connected Car Devices Market?

•Major end users in the connected car devices market include Tesla Inc., General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Company Limited, Stellantis N.V., Kia Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., Grab Holdings Limited, Baidu Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, AT and T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., T-Mobile US Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Intelligent vehicle communication platforms are transforming the connected car devices market by improving road safety, traffic efficiency, and real-time vehicle connectivity.

•Example: In April 2025, Verizon Business launched a vehicle-to-everything connected-driving platform integrating advanced connectivity and real-time analytics.

•Its cloud-enabled infrastructure, security features, and scalable deployment support safer driving experiences and accelerate adoption across fleets, smart cities, and automotive OEMs.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing 5G-Enabled Telematics Control Units (TCUs) For Real-Time Vehicle Connectivity

•Leveraging Telematics And V2X Solutions Improving Real-Time Performance

•Expanding Cloud-Based Fleet Management Platforms With Predictive Diagnostics

•Integrating Edge AI For In-Vehicle Data Processing And Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates

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