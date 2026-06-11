Software Development Tools Market Size

The Business Research Company's Understanding Competition in the Software Development Tools Market: Key Players and Differentiators

Expected to grow to $16.11 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The software development tools market is dominated by a mix of global software technology providers, cloud platform vendors, and specialized development tool companies. Companies are focusing on advanced integrated development environments, DevOps automation platforms, cloud-native development frameworks, and AI-powered coding and testing tools to strengthen market presence and maintain high standards of performance, security, and scalability. Emphasis on agile development practices, continuous integration and deployment, and seamless collaboration across distributed development teams remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving software development tools sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Software Development Tools Market?

•According to our research, Microsoft Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The developer tools and cloud platform division of the company is completely involved in the software development tools market, provides a wide range of integrated development environments, DevOps tools, and AI-assisted development platforms supporting application development, testing, and deployment workflows environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Software Development Tools Market?

Major companies operating in the software development tools market are Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Atlassian Corporation Plc, GitLab Inc., GitHub Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Red Hat Inc., JetBrains s.r.o., JFrog Ltd., HashiCorp Inc., Docker Inc., Perforce Software Inc., Synopsys Inc., Puppet Inc., Netlify Inc., Eclipse Foundation Inc., Code Climate Inc., Axosoft LLC.

How Concentrated Is The Software Development Tools Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 16% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and competitive entry barriers, driven by rapid innovation cycles, complex software integration requirements, strong demand for interoperability across development ecosystems, and the need for reliability, scalability, and security in enterprise-grade software development environments. Leading players such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Atlassian Corporation Plc, GitLab Inc., GitHub Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., and Red Hat Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified software development tool portfolios, established enterprise partnerships, global cloud and developer ecosystems, and continuous innovation in DevOps platforms, integrated development environments, and AI-assisted coding solutions. As demand for scalable, secure, and collaborative software development solutions grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oMicrosoft Corporation (3%)

oAmazon Web Services (3%)

oAtlassian Corporation Plc (2%)

oGitLab Inc. (2%)

oGitHub Inc. (2%)

oOracle Corporation (1%)

oInternational Business Machines Corporation (1%)

oSAP SE (1%)

oSalesforce.com Inc. (1%)

oRed Hat Inc. (0.4%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Software Development Tools Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the software development tools market include IBM Corporation, Adobe Inc., Red Hat Inc., VMware Inc., Atlassian Corporation Plc, JetBrains s.r.o., GitHub Inc., GitLab Inc., HashiCorp Inc., Elastic N.V., Datadog Inc., ServiceNow Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., MongoDB Inc., Slack Technologies LLC.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Software Development Tools Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the software development tools market include Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Synnex Corporation, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., SHI International Corp., Softchoice Corporation, WESCO International Inc., ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Bechtle AG, Cancom SE, Redington Limited, Exclusive Networks SA, Westcon Group, ScanSource Inc., D&H Distributing Company, Future Electronics Inc., Macnica Inc., Mindware FZ LLC, EET Group A/S, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Software Development Tools Market?

•Major end users in the software development tools market include Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Tesla Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Accenture plc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Siemens AG.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Autonomous AI software engineering tools are transforming the software development tools market by automating coding, debugging, project execution, and deployment tasks with minimal human intervention.

•Example: In March 2024, Cognition Corporation introduced Devin, an autonomous AI software engineer capable of managing end-to-end development projects independently.

•Its proprietary shell, code editor, and web browser enable long-term reasoning, application development, debugging, and AI model refinement, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in software engineering workflows.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Launching AI-Powered Code Generation And Debugging Assistants For Faster Development Cycles

•Integrating CI/CD Pipelines And Collaboration Features For Distributed Engineering Teams

•Expanding Cloud-Native Development Environments And Low-Code Platforms

•Embedding AI-Powered Code Completion, Refactoring, And Test Automation Into IDEs

Access The Detailed Software Development Tools Market Report Here

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Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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