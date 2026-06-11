OYCP Class 71 Graduation

153 Cadets from class 71 of the Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) graduated during a ceremony held at the Riverhouse Convention Center in Bend, Ore. on June 10, 2026. OYCP is Oregon’s only accredited statewide alternative high school and is one of more than 40 programs in 28 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. Youth Challenge Programs help at-risk youth earn their high school diploma, and equivalency, or credit recovery toward graduation.

During the five month program, in addition to the regular curriculum, OYCP class 71 completed 7,554 hours of community service, held a food drive collecting 404,262 pounds of food, and received their food handlers permit and first-aid and CPR certifications.

Brig. Gen. Philip DeMontigny, Assistant Adjutant General, Oregon Army National Guard attended the graduation as the guest speaker. “To the graduates of class 71… you are getting to be first choice leaders of your own making. Your future isn’t limited by where you started, it’s built by the choices you make from here” said DeMontigny.