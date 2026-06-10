Pollinator events planned in Pocatello during National Pollinator Week

The Pollinator Celebration Day on June 27 will offer information booths and fun activities that will promote the importance of Idaho’s pollinators to wildlife habitats and the agriculture industry.

Find out how to make your garden a home for our pollinator pals (including a plant give-away while supplies last). Visit the Monarch waystation and discover its role in butterfly migrations. Get a hands-on experience with 3D models of pollinating insects. Observe the talents of plein air artists in action. Enjoy a monarch migration game, pollinator displays, and more! Be sure to join us at noon at the Monarch Waystation as Mayor Dahlquist presents the official Pollinator Week Proclamation. And, keep an eye out for the stars of our event-- our pollinators!

All of the community pollinator events and activities this year are made possible through the efforts of the Portneuf Pollinator Partnership in cooperation with Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area, Idaho Fish and Game, the High Desert Chapter of Idaho Master Naturalists, Idaho Museum of Natural History, ISU Biological Sciences Department and ISU Counseling and Mental Health Center, Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust, Portneuf Soil and Water Conservation District, Portneuf Greenway, and the Sawabi Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society.

For more information about any of the pollinator activities and events listed, please contact Friends of Edson Fichter Nature at friendsofefna@gmail.com or the Portneuf Pollinator Partnership at Portneuf.Pollinator.Partnership@gmail.com.