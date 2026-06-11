The Functionary Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2026

The Functionary named to CRN’s 2026 Solution Provider 500 list.

Recognition reflects The Functionary’s continued growth supporting MSPs, global delivery expansion, and AI-assisted service operations.

Clients are not just asking for people anymore. They need teams, systems, and AI-assisted processes that can operate inside their business and adjust as things change. That is where we are focused.” — Sam Darwish

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Functionary, a global outsourcing and technology solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized The Functionary on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. The solution providers on this list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

The recognition follows a period of continued expansion for The Functionary as companies look for more flexible ways to run customer operations, technical support, business processes, and software delivery without adding unnecessary internal complexity. Earlier this year, The Functionary announced global delivery expansion in the Philippines, India and Latin America to support rising demand for governed, scalable operations across regions.

The Functionary’s AI-assisted offerings focus on improving quality, consistency, and operational visibility across live service environments. The company supports MSPs by helping clean up workflows, strengthen documentation, monitor quality, and absorb the added operational load that often comes as part of AI rollouts.

“Being named to the CRN Solution Provider 500 reflects how our business has evolved,” said Sam Darwish, Founder and CEO of The Functionary. “Clients are not just asking for people anymore. They need teams, systems, and AI-assisted processes that can operate inside their business and adjust as things change. That is where we are focused. We are expanding globally, investing in AI-enabled operations, and building the structure our clients need to scale without losing control.”

About The Functionary

The Functionary is a global outsourcing and technology solutions provider that delivers embedded teams across customer service operations, software engineering, and AI-driven automation. The company delivers customized services across more than 20 countries through nine delivery hubs, employs more than 1,600 people globally, and maintains 97% SLA delivery and 98% client retention. Recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year and named a 2025 Bronze Stevie Award winner for Fastest Growing Company, The Functionary partners with organizations including Amazon, McGraw Hill, Gallo, SimplePractice, Flix, Connection, CSC, Insight, Denali Advanced Integration, and Scale Computing.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

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