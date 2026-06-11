PSC Sets Intervention Deadline for Spire Request to Change Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge – pr-26-73

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- May 21, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-26-73

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) has set an intervention deadline of June 3, 2026, for a case filed by Spire Missouri Inc., doing business as Spire, for approval to implement changes to its Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge (ISRS).

On May 19, 2026, Spire filed an application and petition requesting that the Commission authorize changes to the ISRS for its Spire Missouri East (Spire East) and Spire Missouri West (Spire West) service territories.

Applications to intervene and participate in the case must be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-0360 or through the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at psc.mo.gov .

Individual citizens who wish to comment may follow the link below or contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone 866-922-2959, email mopco@opc.mo.gov ) or the Public Service Commission staff (P.O. Box 360 Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone 800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov ). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.