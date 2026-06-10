NV Dems Chair Statement on the Nevada Treasurer Primary Results
Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in response to Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman winning the Democratic nomination for Treasurer:
“I have had the privilege of witnessing first-hand how dedicated and hard-working Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman is throughout the many years we have worked together to help uplift Nevada families. As Nevada’s next Treasurer, Dr. Mathis-Coleman is committed to making sure your hard-earned tax dollars are managed responsibly and transparently. As deputy treasurer, she has the experience and a clear vision for smart financial stewardship that protects your money and helps Nevada families plan with confidence. I am grateful our state will have a fighter in Dr. Mathis-Coleman, whom I look forward to helping make history as the first Black woman to hold a statewide constitutional office in Nevada.”
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.