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NV Dems Chair Statement on the Nevada Treasurer Primary Results

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in response to Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman winning the Democratic nomination for Treasurer:

“I have had the privilege of witnessing first-hand how dedicated and hard-working Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman is throughout the many years we have worked together to help uplift Nevada families. As Nevada’s next Treasurer, Dr. Mathis-Coleman is committed to making sure your hard-earned tax dollars are managed responsibly and transparently. As deputy treasurer, she has the experience and a clear vision for smart financial stewardship that protects your money and helps Nevada families plan with confidence. I am grateful our state will have a fighter in Dr. Mathis-Coleman, whom I look forward to helping make history as the first Black woman to hold a statewide constitutional office in Nevada.”

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NV Dems Chair Statement on the Nevada Treasurer Primary Results

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