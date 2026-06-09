KDHE Announces RHTP Emerging Technology Grant Opportunity

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces a request for applications (RFA) for an Emerging Technology grant opportunity under the Kansas Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). The application period for the $9.5 million Emerging Technology grant will open Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to eligible Kansas providers proposing implementation or scaling of technologies with demonstrated ability to improve care delivery. Providers eligible for the Emerging Technology grant funds are defined as Kansas hospitals, physician practices and solo practitioners, rural health clinics, federally qualified health centers, local health departments, Native American Sovereign Tribe healthcare facilities, certified community behavioral health clinics, licensed substance use disorder facilities, and licensed long-term care facilities. Grant applications are due July 10, 2026.

“Through the Emerging Technology Grant, we are investing in innovative solutions that help rural providers overcome challenges while ensuring Kansans can access care closer to home.” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “As health care evolves, rural communities deserve the opportunity to benefit from new technologies that can improve access, enhance services, and better meet the needs of rural Kansans.”

The Emerging Technology grant is designed to support the scaling of patient-facing technologies already deployed in real-world settings, and technologies may include, but are not limited to certain types of artificial intelligence solutions, including technologies that support clinical documentation, predictive analytics, and operational automation. Projects will enable rural Kansas providers to adopt and implement emerging technologies with demonstrated ability to improve care delivery and will build rural provider capacity to sustain adopted technologies beyond the grant period. Proven, tangible technology solutions will be scaled for rural Kansas providers with a credible plan for broader adoption. Recipients of the Emerging Technology grant funds will generate measurable, reportable evidence of technology impact, and all adopted technologies will meet applicable compliance and security standards.

Detailed submission and restriction information, along with the official RFA, have been posted on the Kansas RHTP website. KDHE will host a webinar for interested parties on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 1 p.m. Registration is required for the webinar.

RHTP is a national $50 billion commitment to improve the health and well-being of rural communities across the country. KDHE’s implementation of its RHTP initiatives will pursue an approach that is both expeditious and effective, directing targeted resources to high-need areas throughout the state, with a focus on sustaining critical, high-quality health care access and services for rural Kansas. Kansas received final notice of approval on Feb. 17, 2026 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for Kansas’ annual $221.89 million budget to implement its RHTP. The Emerging Technology program aligns with the RHTP initiative of fostering the use of innovative technologies to increase access to care for rural Kansans.

The Kansas Rural Health Innovation Alliance (KRHIA) will host its next virtual meeting on Wednesday, June 17, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on the KDHE YouTube Page.

To learn more about KDHE’s commitment to protecting and improving the health and environment of all Kansans through the RHTP visit: Rural Health Transformation Program | KDHE, KS.

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This press release is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $221,890,007.82 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.