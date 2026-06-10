MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES 06.10.2026

Air Force Level Award for Sustainment Services Flight Your browser does not support the audio element.

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Behind every aircraft launch, deployment and daily operation at Moody Air Force Base is a team ensuring Airmen have the resources they need to succeed. Whether it’s serving meals to shift workers, maintaining fitness facilities or supporting incoming personnel through lodging operations, the Sustainment Services Flight plays a vital role in sustaining Airmen and supporting daily operations across the installation.

Those efforts recently earned the flight Air Force-level recognition placing Moody among the Air Force’s top sustainment services organizations. The Sustainment Services Flight, 23d Force Support Squadron, was named one of 11 winners across the Air Force.

The recognition came as part of the 2025 Air Force A1 Awards, where the flight was selected as a winner in the Force Support category for Sustainment Services Flight. The award highlights organizations that excel in delivering services that directly support Airmen and installation operations.

“We strive for excellence in all we do every single day,” said 2nd Lt. Taylor Iarosis, Sustainment Services deputy flight commander. “This award shows our Airmen that they’ve been getting up and getting at it every day.”

The flight's success was driven by its ability to provide consistent support across the installation. Dining facility personnel expanded support for shift workers through midnight meal services and ground support meals, while fitness and lodging personnel continued providing services that directly contribute to Airmen readiness and quality of life.

“This is the best recognition I’ve received in my career so far,” 1st Lt. Diego Perez Rodriguez, Sustainment Services flight commander, said. “The team is super happy. They worked really hard for it, and I’m happy they can be recognized at the level they should be.”

The flight oversees several programs that directly support Airmen, including the dining facility, fitness center and lodging operations. Together, these services sustain quality of life and readiness across the installation, ensuring Airmen have access to essential resources such as meals, fitness opportunities and lodging whenever needed.

“One of our priorities is to make sure the maintainers are fed so they can do their real-world missions and get these aircraft in the air,” Iarosis said. “We want to make sure they’re well fed so they can accomplish their mission.”

This recognition reflects a year of exceptional performance across multiple areas, which leadership credited to professionalism, dedication and customer service demonstrated by Airmen throughout the flight. For many members, the award serves as a reminder that their work has a direct impact on personnel across Moody. Whether supporting personnel through lodging, maintaining fitness facilities or preparing meals, their efforts help create the foundation that allows the installation to accomplish its mission.

“The big words for them are perseverance and discipline,” Perez Rodriguez said. “Everybody, when it was needed, came and conquered.”

As the flight looks ahead, leaders say the recognition serves as motivation to continue raising the standard of service provided to Moody. The award is not a destination but a benchmark for future success.

“It’s only up from here,” Iarosis said. “This is our push to our Airmen to keep getting better every single day.”

With a renewed sense of pride and purpose, the Airmen of the Sustainment Service Flight remain focused on providing the support that keeps Moody ready to attack, rescue and prevail