FRCSW STEM Team Inspires Future Innovators

The Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) STEM Team fostered curiosity, innovation, and discovery among the next generation through the teams participation in the annual San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering at Petco Park. The event attracted nearly 18,000 visitors from across the region, providing a unique opportunity to engage students, families, and educators in hands on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics experiences.

The FRCSW team hosted an interactive exhibit designed to showcase the engineering principles that support naval aviation. Visitors were introduced to the fundamentals of electrical circuitry through the popular Snap Circuits activity, where participants explored how electrical components work together to create functioning circuits. The hands-on experience allowed students of all ages to develop problem-solving skills while gaining a deeper appreciation for the technology that powers advanced military systems.

One of the booth's most popular attractions was an interactive magnetic model of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Participants eagerly raced against one another to assemble the aircraft as quickly as possible, transforming a fun competition into a learning opportunity that highlighted aircraft structure, design, and engineering concepts. Those who demonstrated exceptional speed and skill were rewarded with miniature 3D-printed version of the model.

Adding to the excitement, a 3D printer operated throughout the event, allowing visitors to observe the additive manufacturing process in real time. The demonstration provided insight into how engineering teams use advanced manufacturing technologies to rapidly prototype and produce components, helping attendees connect classroom STEM concepts to real-world applications within the Navy and aerospace industries.

Beyond the activities themselves, the event served as a valuable platform for FRCSW engineers to share their personal experiences and career journeys. Through conversations with students and families, team members highlighted the diverse opportunities available within STEM fields at FRCSW and demonstrated how engineering expertise directly supports naval readiness and national defense.

The success of the event reflects FRCSW's ongoing commitment to community engagement, STEM outreach, and was supported by a dedicated team of volunteer engineers, including Berenice Davalos, Milena Salazar, Earl Hong, Brandon Perez, Laura Kemble, Thomas Tran, Madison Darnauer, Caileb Sioxson, Adhel Corpuz, and Jorge Martinez. Their enthusiasm, technical expertise, and commitment to the FRCSW mission played a vital role in making the event a success.

FRCSW Employee are the Backbone of Military Readiness!