Air Force Global College redesignation reflects expanded role within Air University

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.— Air University leaders, faculty, staff and guests gathered May 21 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the redesignation of the Global College of Professional Military Education as Air Force Global College.

The redesignation follows the addition of the Community College of the Air Force and the Civilian Leadership Development School to the organization, expanding its role within Air University's education enterprise.

"The redesignation to Air Force Global College reflects the evolution of our mission and our commitment to developing leaders who are prepared to think critically, solve complex problems and operate effectively in today's strategic environment," said Col. Damion L. Holtzclaw, commandant of Air Force Global College. "By bringing together professional military education, civilian development and academic opportunities under one organization, we are strengthening our ability to develop the Total Force for the challenges of tomorrow."

Originally established to oversee distance-learning professional military education programs for officers and enlisted members, Air Force Global College now includes programs supporting military and civilian learners across the Department of the Air Force.

The Community College of the Air Force provides associate degree opportunities for enlisted Airmen and Guardians, while the Civilian Leadership Development School offers education and development programs for Department of the Air Force civilians preparing for leadership positions.

"The addition of the Community College of the Air Force and the Civilian Leadership Development School expands our ability to develop the Total Force," said Col. Andrew Swartzer, vice commandant and dean for Air Force Global College. "Every Airman, Guardian and civilian should have access to opportunities that help them grow as professionals, leaders and warfighters, regardless of where they serve."

Air Force Global College also oversees distance-learning professional military education and leadership development programs serving learners around the world.

"Air Force Global College exists to provide accessible, relevant and operationally focused education to Airmen, Guardians and civilians around the world," Holtzclaw said. "As we continue to grow, our focus remains unchanged: developing professionals who can translate knowledge into action and provide commanders with thoughtful, informed options in increasingly complex environments."

The redesignation aligns the organization's name with its current structure and responsibilities.

Today, Air Force Global College brings together professional military education, academic programs and civilian development efforts that support learners throughout their careers, from enlisted Airmen pursuing associate degrees through the Community College of the Air Force to civilians participating in leadership development programs.