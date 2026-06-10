Faster border crossings for US-bound Amtrak Cascades passengers

OLYMPIA – Just in time for international soccer matches, traveling into the United States from Canada on Amtrak Cascades trains will be a little easier – and quicker.

Beginning June 8, 2026, Amtrak Cascades passenger trains connecting Vancouver, British Columbia with 18 stations in western Washington and Oregon began offering streamlined customs inspections for passengers traveling into the United States.

Under a “preclearance” designation, trains no longer need to stop in Blaine, Washington, for U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to board and conduct a second review of declaration cards, luggage and carry-on items.

The preclearance designation allows those seeking entry to the United States to be cleared through customs at locations outside of the United States. Previously, this has only occurred at airports, not at train stations. There are 16 preclearance airport locations around the world, including ten in Canada. Canada’s Pacific Central Station in Vancouver becomes the first rail station in North America with the designation.

For 25 years, Amtrak Cascades train passengers traveling to the United States underwent two separate inspections by U.S. officials. The pre-inspection occurred in the station before passengers were cleared to board the train. The second happened onboard the train when it stopped in Blaine, adding at least 10 minutes in travel time to the schedule.

With the new preclearance designation, these two inspections are combined at upgraded station facilities, allowing Amtrak Cascades to reduce travel time by 10 minutes. With the preclearance designation, the trip between Vancouver, Canada and Seattle now takes four hours. In 2025, 149,000 passengers traveled to and from British Columbia on Amtrak Cascades trains, making Pacific Central Station the third most popular stop in the system.

“This is a milestone year for train travel in the Pacific Northwest. We’re pleased to offer Amtrak Cascades passengers a better cross-border experience, particularly as we welcome visitors from around the world as part of the international soccer games happening in both Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia this summer,” said Washington Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith. “In addition, we’re going to introduce new Amtrak Cascades trains later in 2026, with significantly more seats and onboard amenities. As a result, we’re anticipating record-breaking ridership in the year ahead and a bright future for rail travel throughout our region.”

Declaring Pacific Central Station a preclearance facility was years in the making. Prior to final approval by both Canadian and U.S. officials, significant improvements had to be constructed to accommodate additional inspection and security activities.

“This is a historic moment for passenger rail in North America,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “Launching the continent’s first rail preclearance facility reflects what’s possible when strong partners come together with a shared focus on the customer experience. This improvement makes cross-border travel faster, easier, and more seamless from the moment passengers arrive at the station.”

“The launch of U.S. preclearance at Vancouver’s Pacific Central Station marks a major milestone in making cross-border travel and trade between our two countries safer, faster, and more efficient,” said Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety Canada. “I want to thank officials in both countries and all partners and agencies for their leadership and collaboration in strengthening the security of our shared border and bringing this streamlined rail service to life”