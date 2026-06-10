Joint Task Force-Bravo supports the Jungle Orientation Training Course
The Army Forces Battalion will be deploying a combat medic to form a joint medical team of U.S. and Panamanian personnel who will be on-site, ensuring continuous safety and support for students during the scheduled events. These activities demonstrate the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Panama working shoulder-to-shoulder strengthening regional security. The helicopters will remain in Panama for the duration of the PANAMAX exercise.
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