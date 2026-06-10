What should Michigan budget for?

Dear Neighbor,

In Lansing, we’re negotiating our state budget; it’s the time where legislators decide what your tax dollars are spent on. It’s a process that reveals a lot about what different leaders prioritize.

While some are pushing for deep cuts that would fundamentally change our schools and services, my focus remains on building an affordable, dynamic Michigan that serves the people living here. That means making sure the system works for you, whether you’re paying for groceries, driving to work or sending your kids to school.

At the same time, I know many of you with Blue Cross Blue Shield have worried about whether you can continue to see your Michigan Medicine doctors. The recent contract dispute left thousands of families across our community in limbo. While I applaud the recent announcement of an agreement, people should not be stranded without options.

I want to share what I’m doing to tackle these issues, and most importantly, take your feedback to help guide me on our budget negotiations.

I want to hear from you! Please fill out my Community Budget Poll so I can hear your top priorities for state funding.

Led the legislative effort to push Blue Cross and Michigan Medicine to reach an agreement that protects patients and ensures continued access to care.

Introduced new legislation to ensure patients are never used as leverage in insurance disputes, letting you and your employer change insurance coverage to keep your doctor.

Community Conversation: Panera Bread (3205 Washtenaw Ave. in Ann Arbor) on Saturday, June 27th at 11am.



New Budget Just Dropped

Budgets are far more than spreadsheets and line items; they’re a reflection of what we value. Households across our state know that every dollar counts, and that our state budget should reflect those everyday lives.

Last month, the House Republican majority moved several budget bills through the full Appropriations Committee and we had a long night of voting on the House Floor. I believe the direction they’re taking is a significant departure from the progress we’ve been making over the last few years.

The current GOP proposal includes staggering cuts to the University of Michigan and Michigan State — 62% cuts to both. I believe these kinds of cuts are shortsighted and raise tuition on middle-class families, driving the next generation of talent out of our state and making it harder for your kids and grandkids to build a life here.

Beyond the classroom, these proposals fall short on protecting basic health and food access. When funding for Medicaid and SNAP are being cut by the federal government, it creates a massive amount of paperwork and confusion that can cause countless Michiganders to lose their coverage.

I believe we should be making it easier to live a decent life, not harder. My goal is a budget that protects essential services, keeps food on the table, and treats education as an investment rather than a cost to be cut.

I want to hear from you.

As negotiations continue, I want to know what you want me to fight for most. Please take a moment to share what issue is your top priority for this year’s state budget.

Protecting Your Access to Healthcare

Many of you have contacted my office recently, expressing deep worries about losing access to your doctors at Michigan Medicine due to the contract negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

When large insurance companies and healthcare systems get locked in contract disputes, public pressure is often used as a deliberate strategy. It might be helpful for a negotiation, but it’s an unacceptable pressure on everyday Michiganders facing treatment interruptions or wondering if they can afford their next appointment with the doctor they’ve been seeing for decades.

I worked with state Rep. Matt Longjohn to push both sides toward a fair agreement that puts patients first. Thankfully, they reached an agreement, but families should never have been put in that position in the first place.

To make sure this doesn’t happen again, I introduced legislation that would protect patients when insurers drop a healthcare system from their network. A split would be considered a qualifying event, letting you immediately switch to a different insurance plan without penalty, along with requiring the new insurer to credit you for any deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums you already paid.

​​This bill puts the power in your hands and protects your hard-earned money and health.

In solidarity,

Jason Morgan

State Representative

Michigan’s 23rd House District

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