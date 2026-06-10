Registration Open for July Holocaust Education Seminar for Maine Educators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is sharing a summer professional learning opportunity for educators interested in strengthening Holocaust and human rights education in the classroom.

This two-day seminar, hosted by the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine in collaboration with the national nonprofit Echoes and Reflections, will take place on Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Michael Klahr Center on the University of Maine at Augusta campus.

Designed for educators, administrators, school staff, and pre-service teachers, the seminar will explore not only the events of the Holocaust but also the broader historical, political, and social conditions that allowed it to occur. Sessions will provide participants with information, resources, and classroom-ready activities that can be integrated into history and social studies instruction, while also connecting to government, civics, and literature courses.

“When I first began teaching the Holocaust at Vinalhaven High School, I found that there are a lot of resources out there. Echoes and Reflections was the one I gravitated toward, as they provide a pretty comprehensive curriculum that can cover a year-long class. In addition, Echoes and Reflections offers a lot of fantastic professional development—all at no cost,” Kristina Osgood, Vinalhaven High School English Teacher and Yearbook Advisor, said.

Participants who complete the full seminar are eligible to receive 12 continuing education credits. Organizers ask that participants register only if they can attend the seminar in its entirety.

Educators interested in attending are encouraged to register soon, as space may be limited. For more information, open this flyer. To register, access the registration form.