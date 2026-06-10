Forge Your Leadership Path: NAD Seeks Future Senior Leaders for Executive Development Program

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division is looking for its best and brightest team members to reach out to Jason Paolino to express preliminary interest by June 12 for its Executive Development Leadership Program (ELDP). Paolino is the New England District coordinator for the program.

In a memo sent out to all NAD districts, Colonel Jesse T. Curry, North Atlantic Division commander, emphasized the importance of participating in this program team members aspiring to become a future senior leader.

“The NAD ELDP is an essential professional development program and succession planning tool used to develop high performing employees as they progress to serve at more senior levels,” he wrote.

The NAD ELDP is a one-year development program. Any GS-13 and GS-14 team member who is part of NAD may apply for the program, but only one candidate and one alternate will be selected from each district. To be eligible, team members must fill out an extensive application package and must have a letter of recommendation from the district commander; a program essay; and a statement of program interest.

“The first step for those at least preliminarily interested is to reach out to me by Friday, June 12,” said Paolino. “I’ll be glad to walk through the process and answer any questions.“

Sheila Winston-Vincuilla, chief of Contracting and recent graduate, said that there were so many positive highlights of her time in the program, she couldn’t pick just one.

“I loved the Capitol Hill Training Course,” she said. “But I also loved shadowing the Division Commander and Senior Leadership, as well as the long-lasting relationships forged with the other participants of my year and the ELDP alumni.”

The selection process to choose new students takes time but is completed before the program begins in October. Team members who are selected for the one-year program can look forward to leadership assessments; leadership classes, the opportunity to shadow and be mentored by Regional Senior Leaders, attending senior level meetings; ELDP projects, reading assignments, and participation in a developmental assignment. For Grace Moses, a recent ELDP graduate and chief, Policy and Technical Support Branch of the Regulatory Division, there were many positive elements she took from her time in the program.

“One of my favorite parts of ELDP were the senior leader shadows, she said. “Seeing senior leader interactions- how and what they prepared, their communication style and adjustments to differing audiences was enlightening. I also really enjoyed access to the regional governance meetings where discussions of program changes, setting regional priorities, and changing NAD business practices occurred. It was a look behind the curtain that showed the importance of applying a broader perspective and I felt even more connected with our sibling NAD districts.”

ELDP graduate and chief of Programs/Project Management Janet Harrington had a similar, positive experience in the program.

“There were many elements of the program that helped me to grow into the leader that I have become,” she said. Like Moses, Harrington found shadowing USACE leaders to be a worthwhile endeavor.

“I agree with Grace that the shadowing was a fantastic experience” she said. “I was able to see Brigadier General Semonite, as a Division Commander interact with the regional leadership and when shadowing I saw him work with a challenging customer.”

The shadowing part of the program seemed to be popular with many of the recent graduates.

“The ability to look behind the curtain and attend a regional governance meeting, and see the regional commanders, DPMs, and other key leaders within the region interact, try to solve problems, and lead the region allowed me to see a level of leadership and problem solving that I otherwise would never have seen at that stage in my career,” said Harrington.

Over the years, the ELDP has graduated some of New England District’s top leaders.

“Our District has benefitted from a strong cadre of ELDP graduates over the years,” said Mark Anderson, Deputy District Engineer for Programs & Project Management and ELDP graduate. “Many of those graduates are leading across the District today and others have gone on to lead at the Division and Headquarters level, broadening the influence of the Program. I’m looking forward to seeing our nominee for next year and I’m eager to be a witness to their development through the ELDP.”

Eric Pedersen, a graduate from the Southwest Division’s ELDP said although the programs differed slightly, he encouraged people to apply for program.

“The exposure to USACE leadership was invaluable, as the program allowed (and encouraged) shadowing opportunities with District and Division Commanders as well as the Chief of Engineers,” he said. “Being able to participate in meetings at those levels with those leaders helped expand my understanding of what it is that USACE does across the world and provided me perspective I don’t think I ever would have really appreciated if I hadn’t been in the ELDP. The networking the program provided was so important in my personal and professional development, and I still reach back to some of my fellow grads for guidance and sometimes an ear to listen!”