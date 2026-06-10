Bridging Campus and Command: MCRC Hosts 2026 Educators Workshop

Marine Corps Recruiting Command hosted its annual Educators Workshop June 1-5, 2026, bringing together collegiate educators, professional staff and athletic personnel from across the country for a firsthand look at how the Marine Corps develops future officers and the opportunities available to the students they mentor.

“Educators are among our nation’s most trusted mentors,” said Maj. Gen. Walker Field, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruiting Command. “I encourage all of you to learn as much as you can this week, because your influence extends far beyond the classroom, shaping the character and future of the young people we are privileged to serve.”

Over 60 attendees and 10 Marine officer selection officers gathered at Quantico for a week of training, professional development and discussions at the Marine Corps’ Officer Candidate School and The Basic School. Each officer selection officer served as a squad leader, providing mentorship and ensuring accountability throughout the workshop.

The week began with orientation briefs from command leadership, including Field and Col. Michelle Melendez, commanding officer of OCS. Field discussed the officer selection process and the qualities sought in future Marine leaders, while Melendez outlined the training events and milestones candidates experience on their path to becoming Marine officers. Following the presentations, attendees had the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with leadership.

Participants experienced several of the physical and mental challenges faced by officer candidates during OCS and TBS. They observed candidates demonstrating the Combat Course, which evaluates their ability to negotiate obstacles while employing individual tactics in a simulated combat environment. Participants also completed a Combat Fitness Test, one of two annual physical assessments required of all Marines, and tackled the Leadership Reaction Course, a timed problem-solving exercise unique to OCS.

“One of the biggest things I never realized was how much mental challenge there is on top of the physical demands,” said Sharon Yamen, an associate professor at St. John’s University and workshop attendee. “The Educators Workshop brought me a newfound understanding and respect for Marines.”

On the second day, attendees traveled to TBS, where newly commissioned second lieutenants train before receiving their military occupational specialties. There, participants navigated the Obstacle Course and experienced firsthand the importance of teamwork and encouragement.

“I loved how the Marines were with us at every obstacle,” said Ann McKenna, the Dick and Judy Smith Dean of the College of Engineering and a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Iowa. “If I needed a helping hand or words of encouragement, they were there.”

Attendees also visited the Martial Arts and Fitness Center of Excellence, where they participated in a resilience lecture and Marine Corps Martial Arts Program class, learning techniques taught to every Marine. Other activities included a brief from the TBS Commanding Officer, Col. Robert G. McCarthy III, and a discussion panel of second lieutenants. During the discussion, the panel shared their stories about becoming Marine Corps officers and answered any questions the attendees had about their journeys and officer programs.

“When I was graduating high school, I really thought the experience was military or higher education, and now to be able to have conversations with students that are interested in the military but also exploring that higher education option, I can confidently talk about how both are a possibility”, said Peyton Bade, the Assistant Director of Events and Military Admissions Liaison at Clemson University. “This experience gave me more insight to talk with students about what they can expect when they get to the military and the skills they will develop for when they decide to return to the civilian world.”

Later in the week, EWS participantsreceived weapons handling instruction and participated in a live-fire range. The MCB Quantico-based Marine Helicopter Squadron One conducted orientation flights aboard MV-22B Ospreys, providing attendees with a closer look at aviation opportunities within the service. Participants also toured the National Museum of the Marine Corps and watched a performance by the Silent Drill Platoon, further connecting them with the Corps’ history and traditions.

“Experiencing the Educators Workshop for the first time alongside the educators was great,” said Capt. Alicia Cagney, officer selection officer with Officer Selection Station Indiana. “Getting to go through the events together and hear their insights reinforced how important our partnership is in helping their students identify opportunities for success.”

While the workshop introduced all participants to officer training and Marine Corps culture, 15 attendees affiliated with law schools and programs remained for an additional day focused on the Marine Corps legal community.

Their first stop was the Navy-Marine Court of Criminal Appeals at the Washington Navy Yard, where they met with Marine and Navy judge advocates and judges who shared their experiences and answered questions about military law and courtroom practice.

“Being able to talk to each of them about their experiences and why they chose to be lawyers in the military was very special,” said Lori Loftus, a professor at Barry Law School. “Each of them had so much pride in their service.” The educators later visited the Judge Advocate Division at Headquarters Marine Corps in the Pentagon, where they learned about the responsibilities and opportunities afforded to Marine judge advocates early in their careers.

Marine Corps Recruiting Command hosts the Educators Workshop annually to provide college educators and coaches with a firsthand understanding of Marine Corps officer training and to strengthen relationships with the mentors who help students and athletes navigate future career opportunities.

To learn more information visit: https://connect.marines.com/educators-workshops/college-educators-coaches.html

To learn more information about Marine Judge Advocates visit https://www.marines.com/mission/roles/judge-advocate-division.html