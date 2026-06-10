ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) Board of Directors today approved $26 million in funding for Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB) grants and low-interest loans that will support 20 transportation roadway projects and 2 regional airport hangar projects. SRTA also announced the opening of the GTIB FY 2027 call for applications, inviting Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) and local, regional, and state government entities to apply. Publicly owned airports are also eligible for GTIB's low-interest loans and grants to build airport infrastructure, including hangars.

"These awards are on top of the historic funding we've put toward local transportation projects in recent years, and today's announcement further represents our commitment to investing in high-quality infrastructure, including in our rural areas," said Governor Brian Kemp, Chairman of the SRTA Board. "We're taking a long-term view with this funding, which is why for the first time, GTIB is extending awards to two regional airports to construct multiple hangars, supporting business aviation and driving economic activity."

GTIB provides strategic state investments that improve mobility, safety, and economic opportunity in communities across Georgia. Through low-interest loans and grants, GTIB supports critical transportation infrastructure improvements that improve mobility, strengthen local economies, and accelerate project delivery across Georgia.

"GTIB continues to accelerate critical local transportation projects that improve safety, strengthen connectivity, and expand economic opportunities across Georgia. Communities of all sizes, rural areas, CIDs, and airports can leverage GTIB's grants and low-interest loans to move projects forward faster and close funding gaps," said Jannine Miller, Executive Director, SRTA. "Thanks to the $46 million AFY 2025 budget enhancement from Governor Kemp and the General Assembly, this record-level funding remains available to help communities build key infrastructure to thrive."

Since its inception in 2010, GTIB has provided $272 million in loans and grants, supporting transportation infrastructure improvement projects valued at more than $1.3 billion statewide. Now entering its fourteenth round of investments, the GTIB program continues to be a catalyst for infrastructure improvements by reducing funding gaps and accelerating project delivery by an average of five years.

FY 2026 applications were evaluated through a competitive process based on transportation benefits, engineering merit, economic value, matching funds, project readiness, and overall feasibility. Loan applications are also reviewed for creditworthiness. An advisory committee representing state agencies and statewide associations evaluated SRTA staff recommendations and provided final recommendations to the SRTA Board. GTIB funds may only be used for capital improvements.

The FY 2027 application window opens today, June 9, and will remain open through August 21. Eligible submissions include roadway projects such as bicycle, pedestrian, and traffic control infrastructure, as well as airport hangar projects. Full program details and application materials are available at www.srta.ga.gov/gtib.

Fiscal Year 2026 awardees, project descriptions, and funding amounts are as follows:

Roadway Projects

Albany-Westover CID

Westover Triangle

This project will upgrade traffic signal equipment and pedestrian facilities at the intersection of Old Dawson Road and North Westover Boulevard, the third phase of the broader Westover Triangle effort. Focused on improving safety and traffic flow in an area that has seen 12 recent crashes involving injuries, the project delivers modernized signals and safer pedestrian connections in one of Albany's busiest commercial districts.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,100,000

Bartow County

Cass-White Road Phase II

This project will widen 1.6 miles of roadway from two to four lanes, improving access to one of Bartow County's fastest-growing industrial corridors. The project stretches from Busch Drive to just east of the Great Valley Parkway/Highland 75 Industrial Park, continuing economic expansion along this key freight and employment route.

GTIB Loan Award: $1,300,000

GTIB Grant Award: $2,000,000

Brantley County

Little Buffalo Creek Bridge Replacement

This project will replace the existing Little Buffalo Creek Road (CR 83) bridge, a critical link for residents, farm operations, school buses, and emergency responders in rural Brantley County. The replacement includes raising the structure and realigning approximately 300 feet of roadway on each approach, improving safety, reliability, and long-term access for the surrounding community.

GTIB Grant Award: $600,000

Bryan County

Belfast Keller Rd West Improvement – Railroad to Interchange

This project will widen 6,000 feet of Belfast Keller Road from the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad crossing to the I‑95 west ramp at Exit 82, expanding the corridor into a combination of three lane and four lane divided sections. The improvements will strengthen access to the rapidly growing and rail-served, Belfast Commerce Park, a certified GRAD (Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development) site. This project will attract additional industrial expansion and economic development to Bryan County.

GTIB Grant Award: $2,156,550

City of Alamo

Alamo Safe Streets Initiative

This project will resurface eight streets covering 1.7 miles and add new sidewalks along four routes to improve safe pedestrian access to a nearby K–12 school. GTIB funding allows the city to reduce costs and accelerate the work by up to three years.

GTIB Grant Award: $943,359

City of Bowman

Sidewalk Improvements

This project will replace damaged sidewalk along North Broad Street/SR 172 and South Broad Street/SR 172. The investment will improve safety, accessibility, and walkability for residents and visitors.

GTIB Grant Award: $600,000

City of Brunswick

Bay-New Castle Roundabout

This project reconfigures the SR 341/Newcastle Street intersection, introducing a roundabout with concrete splitter islands, curb and gutter, a southbound bypass lane, upgraded lighting, exterior truck aprons, drainage improvements, and a new pedestrian crossing. The project is designed to improve freight routes while reducing crashes.

GTIB Loan Award: $1,000,000

GTIB Grant Award: $1,000,000

City of Buena Vista

Tyson Road Repair

This project will repair the southbound lane of Tyson Road by installing new curb and gutter and upgraded drainage infrastructure to redirect stormwater runoff. Once complete, the project will allow the lane to reopen, restoring safe, reliable, and unobstructed travel along a key route serving school traffic.

GTIB Grant Award: $134,878

City of Hoboken

Highway 82 Sidewalk Reconstruction

This project will replace sidewalks along Main Street/SR 82 to improve pedestrian safety and strengthen connectivity within the city. GTIB funding accelerates the project by nearly four years, allowing the community to benefit from improved access to the downtown area sooner while reducing overall project costs.

GTIB Grant Award: $500,000

City of Lavonia

Downtown Streetscape Improvements

This project realigns the intersections of West Avenue/Vickery Street and West Bowman Street/West Main Street, extends the sidewalk network along West Main Street and West Bowman Street, and improves all remaining crosswalks in the downtown area. The improvements will increase pedestrian accessibility and create safer intersections as part of the ongoing economic development in the heart of the community.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,000,300

City of Millen

Old Waynesboro Sidewalk Improvements

This project extends an existing sidewalk along Old Waynesboro Road from Barney Avenue to GA Highway 23. This will strengthen downtown connectivity and walkability. GTIB funding allows the work to be completed in a single phase, reducing overall costs and delivering improvements to the community sooner.

GTIB Grant Award: $454,535

City of Springfield

Sidewalk Extension Improvements

This project will improve sidewalks in the city, creating a continuous, safer walking route linking South Laurel Street, Zoller Street, and the Ash Street Extension to the existing sidewalk on Old Stillwell Road. In addition, the project will include drainage improvements within the city, and Ash Street will be resurfaced. The project strengthens community connectivity and improves pedestrian access across the city.

GTIB Loan Award: $250,000

GTIB Grant Award: $750,000

City of Twin City

Paving Improvements

This project will resurface 24 streets throughout the city for a distance of 3.7 miles. By enabling multiple years of resurfacing work to be completed simultaneously, GTIB funding delivers meaningful cost savings and enables the community to realize improvements faster.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,000,000

Henry County

Airline Road Expansion

This project constructs a new one-mile, two-lane roadway from SR 81 at Old Jackson Road to Airline Road. The new connection will provide an alternate route to SR 42 and SR 155, helping with travel efficiency across the corridor.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,000,000

Stewart County

Carters Spur Road Widening & Resurfacing Project

This project will widen and resurface 4.3 miles of the existing Carters Spur Road from SR 520 to Trotman Road. The current two-lane roadway will be widened from 18 feet wide to 22 feet wide to meet modern roadway design standards, improving safety truck traffic for local agricultural and industrial operations.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,750,514

Terrell County

GTIB & LMIG Road Resurfacing Improvements

This project will resurface Callis Road, Cemetery Road, and Pleasant Hill Road for a combined distance of just over nine miles. By accelerating the work by three years, GTIB funding reduces project costs and allows the county to deliver important roadway improvements sooner.

GTIB Loan Award: $713,757

GTIB Grant Award: $1,740,718

Town of Iron City

Broad & Dunham Phase II

This project will resurface portions of Broad Street and Dunham Street. Broad Street will be resurfaced from Church Street west to its dead end and from Williams Street east to the city limits. Dunham Street will be resurfaced from Robinson Street east to the city limits and from Appomattox Street west to the city limits.

GTIB Grant Award: $733,125

Upper Westside CID

Huff Road Widening Project

This project will add capacity at two intersections along Huff Road, including a new westbound left-turn lane at Marietta Boulevard and an eastbound left-turn lane at Howell Mill Road. A two-way turn lane will also be constructed between Foster Avenue and Boyd Avenue, and a 10-foot sidewalk will be constructed on the north side of Huff Road from Boyd Avenue to Howell Mill Road. With frequent peak rush-hour backups near a K-12 school and significant truck traffic, these targeted improvements will ease bottlenecks while strengthening a vital connection for continued growth across Atlanta's Upper Westside.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,250,000

Washington County

Kaolin Park – Franklin Haynes Boulevard Realignment

This project will realign Franklin Haynes Boulevard to expand a local park. A roundabout will be constructed at the northern end of the project, at the park entrance, to help reduce vehicle speeds and improve safety. By shifting the roadway and slowing traffic at key access points, the project improves safety for park visitors and creates a more welcoming environment for the community.

GTIB Loan Award: $750,000

GTIB Grant Award: $750,000

Worth County

PT Salter Road Transportation Connector

This project will widen and pave two miles of PT Salter Road, which is currently a dirt road, from SR 33 to SR 256. The improvements will create a safer and more reliable route for the traveling public, including emergency response vehicles.

GTIB Loan Award: $240,000

GTIB Grant Award: $412,000

Airport Hangar Projects

Brantley County

Construct T-Hangars

This project will construct two new five-bay aircraft T-hangars providing safe, secure, and accessible aircraft storage at the airport.

GTIB Loan Award: $450,000

GTIB Grant Award: $150,000

Jekyll Island Authority

Jekyll Island Airport Hangar

This project will construct a new hangar complex consisting of seven T-hangars and one box hangar. The T-hangars will provide dedicated individual aircraft storage for general aviation users, while the common-use multi-tenant box hangar will accommodate up to three aircraft. With current capacity fully utilized, these new facilities will help meet growing demand and expand aviation related economic activity at one of Georgia's most popular destinations.

GTIB Loan Award: $948,000

GTIB Grant Award: $316,000

For more information about the GTIB program, visit www.srta.ga.gov/gtib.

About the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA)

SRTA is a state-level authority created to operate tolled transportation facilities within Georgia and act as the transportation financing arm for the state. SRTA manages the collection of tolls on Georgia's Express Lanes System through the use of Peach Pass. Since 2010, the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB) – a grant and low-interest loan program administered by SRTA – has provided funding for eligible local transportation projects across the state.

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