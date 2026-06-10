Hendricks County lawmakers: State expands healthcare cost database

STATEHOUSE (June 10, 2026) – Indiana recently expanded a state website to help Hoosiers compare healthcare prices and quality, according to Hendricks County lawmakers.

The website, which was established under a 2020 law passed by the General Assembly, now includes additional resources to help Hoosiers save on medical care. The updated tool features prescription resources, hospital cash prices and nearly 2 billion healthcare claims records from insurers and other sources to make it easier for Hoosiers to know what they may pay for medical services – whether through insurance or cash – and compare costs.

State Rep. Greg Steuerwald (R-Avon) said the goals of the database are to better inform Hoosiers on healthcare costs, identify state healthcare needs, support policy and improve the quality and affordability of healthcare in the state.

"Given the necessity of medical care, consumers should be able to compare costs and quality like any other product or service," Steuerwald said. "This website provides comprehensive information so Hoosiers know their options and what they'll pay for healthcare."

State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) said the database includes a list of healthcare providers that perform services within certain distances from a zip code, the average out-of-pocket costs for a service and the quality rating for that facility.

"Affordability is a top concern and too many Hoosiers are struggling with healthcare costs," Thompson said. "Using this database can help patients make more knowledgeable decisions on medical services and save money."

State Rep. Craig Haggard (R-Mooresville) said the website, under the name Indiana Health Prices, also now includes a chatbot that provides guided, easy-to-follow responses, pulls relevant information from other state databases and is available 24/7. The updated prescription resources section has links to external programs like Trump RX.

"When patients can compare costs and quality, competition becomes stronger and prices get lower," Haggard said. "Aside from what this does to improve the healthcare market, this website gives patients what they need to be savvy decision-makers in their own medical decisions."

State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) said healthcare providers and laboratories can also now voluntarily submit their pricing and service information to give patients access to even more data so they can make informed decisions.

"Having access to clear pricing information empowers patients to make decisions that work best for their families and budgets," Cash said. "By expanding this database and adding more tools, Indiana is giving Hoosiers greater transparency and helping create a more competitive healthcare marketplace."

In recent years, the legislature has advanced several new laws aimed at reducing healthcare costs for Hoosiers, including two priority efforts in 2025 that improve billing transparency and crack down on high costs at large nonprofit hospitals.

Visit indianahealthprices.in.gov to learn more and save on healthcare costs.

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State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) represents House District 25,

which includes portions of Boone and Hendricks counties.

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State Rep. Craig Haggard (R-Mooresville) represents House District 57,

which includes portions of Hendricks, Johnson and Morgan counties.

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State Rep. Greg Steuerwald (R-Avon) represents House District 40,

which includes a portion of Hendricks County.

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State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) represents House District 28,

which includes portions of Boone, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.

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