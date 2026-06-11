Magics Technologies Names Precision Measurement Technologies as U.S. Distribution Partner and Technology Center

Magics Technologies Logo Precision Measurement Technologies - PMT Logo - www.PMT-FL.com Magics, industry patented. radiation-hardened. Time-to-Digital Converter (TDC)

Partnership opens radiation-hardened, fault-tolerant, integrated circuits and modules to the U.S. market for next gen, mission-critical, intelligent systems.

This strategic partnership allows us to bring these highly specialized semiconductor technologies to a broader North American audience.” — Mark McDaniel, President of Precision Measurement Technologies (PMT)

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Measurement Technologies (PMT) today announced a strategic partnership with Magics Technologies, a European semiconductor firm, under which PMT has been named the official U.S. distribution and technical center for the Magics’ entire portfolio of advanced rad-hard integrated circuits (ICs), modules, semiconductor, and sensor solutions.This collaboration provides direct access to Magic Technologies’ portfolio of radiation-hardened, fault-tolerant technologies, making it easier for customers across North America to source, integrate, and deploy high-reliability components for harsh environments and demanding applications. U.S.-based customers benefit from streamlined support throughout the entire process, from evaluation to system integration, while reducing complexity and accelerating development timelines. Precision Measurement Technologies is focused on serving the space and nuclear markets with Magic Technologies’ products and offering comprehensive technical support from initial concept and component selection through development and final project release.Expanding Access to High-Reliability TechnologiesMagics Technologies products are built to maintain precision and reliability in the presence of radiation, temperature extremes, and other extreme environmental challenges. Their specialization is semiconductor solutions engineered to perform in harsh environments, including aerospace, defense, deep space, and other mission-critical systems.“This partnership allows us to bring our technologically advanced, radiation-hardened integrated circuits directly to the North American market, strengthened by PMT’s customer support, technical expertise, and distribution capabilities,” said Anton Quiroz, U.S. Market Development Lead for Magic Technologies. “Together, we’re expanding access to Magics’ sensing solutions and creating new opportunities across space, nuclear energy, aerospace, and defense applications throughout the United States.”As part of this collaboration, PMT will serve as both a technical center and commercial distributor, providing customers with application assistance, engineering expertise, and purchasing support that includes logistics and inventory-management programs. PMT provides complete guidance throughout the entire design, development, and production lifecycles.Stateside Support for Complex ApplicationsWith PMT acting as a dedicated North American partner, customers will benefit from streamlined procurement, faster response times, and direct access to technical resources that support system design and integration. By having the technically advanced sensors on hand, here in the U.S., engineers will have immediate access for testing and evaluation.“This strategic partnership allows us to bring these highly specialized semiconductor technologies to a broader North American audience,” said Mark McDaniel, President of Precision Measurement Technologies. “By combining Magics Technologies’ innovation in radiation-hardened design with PMT’s technical expertise and customer support, we are empowering engineers to solve complex challenges that will result in advances in the space and nuclear markets beyond what is known today.”If you're developing systems that demand precise timing, dependable motion control, or high-performance imaging, reach out to Precision Measurement Technologies to learn more about Magic Technologies’ full line of rad-hard integrated sensors and to discuss how they can support your specific application.For more information, visit www.PMT-FL.com (the entire Magics Technologies product portfolio is on the PMT-FL.com website) or call 727.532.6144.###About Magics TechnologiesMagics is a European fabless semiconductor company developing high-reliability, radiation-hardened microelectronics for space and nuclear applications. Its integrated circuit solutions enable reliable operation in harsh and mission-critical environments, supporting applications such as satellite communications, robotics, industrial inspection, instrumentation, and autonomous systems. Through its Time, Motion, Vision, and AI Series, Magics helps customers reduce system complexity and improve long-term reliability. www.magics.tech About Precision Measurement Technologies (PMT)Precision Measurement Technologies (PMT) is a leading provider of high-performance measurement and sensor solutions, delivering advanced evaluation technologies across industrial, medical, and consumer applications. PMT partners with world-class manufacturers to bring innovative timing, sensing, and data acquisition products to market. With a dedicated team of engineers and technical specialists, PMT supports customers from concept and design, through testing, and ultimately deployment, working to ensure precision in every measurement, while striving to provide innovations that deliver reduced times to market. With in-stock parts and free technical assistance we are your sensor supplier and evaluation partner.Learn more at www.PMT-FL.com #Magics #Distribution #SpaceElectronics #TimeSeries #TDC #RadiationTolerant #SpaceTech #DeepTech #SpaceIndustry #SatelliteIndustry #NuclearEnergy #Aerospace #AI #Drones

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