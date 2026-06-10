Direct Relocation Services Warns Consumers About Moving Broker Scams

Direct Relocation Services — Licensed Direct Carrier | USDOT #3000931 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | BBB A-Rated and Accredited | Founded 2015

Fort Lauderdale licensed direct carrier warns consumers about bait and switch pricing, broker binder fees, and how to verify a legitimate moving company.

Every year thousands of families lose money to moving brokers who collect a binder fee and disappear. We want consumers to know the truth before it is too late.” — Justin Perez, Founder, Direct Relocation Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Relocation Services , a licensed direct interstate carrier based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is issuing a consumer warning about the growing prevalence of moving broker scams and bait and switch pricing that is costing American families thousands of dollars every year.With peak moving season underway, the company urges consumers to educate themselves before signing any moving contract or paying any deposit.The Difference Between a Carrier and a BrokerThere are two types of moving companies operating in the United States. A licensed direct carrier owns its own trucks, employs its own crews, and takes full responsibility for every move it handles. A broker, by contrast, does not own a single truck or employ a single mover. A broker collects a deposit — more accurately called a binder fee — and sells the move to the cheapest carrier available, pocketing 40 to 50 percent of the job value as commission.The carrier who ultimately shows up at the customer's door receives only a fraction of the original quoted price — often not enough to complete the job at the agreed rate. This is why broker quotes so frequently double or triple at pickup or delivery, when the customer's belongings are already loaded and they have no leverage to negotiate.The Binder Fee — What Consumers Are Never ToldWhat brokers describe as a deposit is not a deposit at all. It is a binder fee paid directly to the broker as compensation for finding a carrier. It does not go toward the cost of the move. Consumers who pay a binder fee via Zelle, Venmo, ACH bank transfer, or Cash App have no fraud protection and no ability to recover their money if the move goes wrong. The U.S. Department of Transportation specifically warns consumers about this practice and recommends always paying moving deposits with a credit card.How to Protect Yourself Before You BookConsumers can verify any moving company's status in seconds at safer.fmcsa.dot.gov. A legitimate carrier will show Entity Type: CARRIER and Broker Authority: NONE. Any company showing Broker Authority: Active is a broker — regardless of how they describe themselves.Additionally, consumers should be cautious of any moving company that has been in business less than three years. New companies account for the overwhelming majority of bait and switch complaints in the industry, either through deliberate fraud or simply lacking the experience to accurately quote a long distance move.About Direct Relocation ServicesDirect Relocation Services is a licensed direct interstate carrier operating under USDOT #3000931 and MC #24036, headquartered at 4901 NW 17th Way Suite 605, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309. Founded in 2015, the company has over 11 years of experience handling long distance relocations from Florida and Georgia to all 48 contiguous states. Direct Relocation Services is BBB A-Rated and Accredited with 580+ verified reviews across Google, Trustpilot, BBB, and ConsumerAffairs. The company is a proud partner of Move For Hunger. For more information visit directrelocationservices.com or call 855.378.3110.

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