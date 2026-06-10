Lessons from ExxonMobil

After 144 years of legal domicile in New Jersey, ExxonMobil Corporation, which has been physically headquartered in Texas since 1989, is consolidating its legal and physical homes to Texas. With approximately 71 percent of votes cast in favor at its 2026 annual meeting, Exxon’s reincorporation to Texas reflects the Lone Star State’s growing competitiveness as a corporate law jurisdiction and demonstrates that reincorporation into Texas may be an achievable result for widely-held public companies. Exxon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods explained that Texas has cultivated a policy and regulatory environment that enables companies to focus on creating shareholder value rather than navigating unnecessary red tape and political interference.[1]

Boards considering reincorporation into Texas should carefully consider the corporate governance and shareholder outreach strategies employed by Exxon and other successfully redomiciled public companies. Because proxy advisors have generally opposed reincorporation to Texas, favorable votes for reincorporation are not guaranteed for corporations that lack a controlling shareholder or a large, friendly voting block. Successful reincorporations will require companies to work well in advance of shareholder meetings to solicit investor feedback, determine an acceptable Texas corporate governance structure, and educate voters on the benefits of reincorporation.

Texas Attempts To Court Companies

Exxon’s move highlights the concerted efforts made by Texas in recent years to become a more attractive option for reincorporation. Texas’s latest legislative changes came on the heels of several 2024 Delaware court rulings that prompted some companies—particularly controlled companies—to reassess whether Delaware was the best domicile. For example, in January 2024, the Delaware Chancery Court in Tornetta v. Musk invalidated the approximately $56 billion equity compensation package for Elon Musk, the Chief Executive of Tesla Inc. (“Tesla”), even though it had been approved by shareholders. Three weeks later, the Court of Chancery held that certain provisions of a shareholder agreement with a controlling shareholder (which were considered established market practice) were invalid in West Palm Beach Firefighters’ Pension Fund v. Moelis & Company. Finally, in Palkon v. Maffei, the Delaware Chancery Court ruled that the entire fairness standard of judicial review, the strictest standard Delaware courts impose to evaluate board decisions, should apply to Tripadvisor Inc.’s decision to redomesticate from Delaware to Nevada. Although the Delaware Supreme Court reversed each of these decisions (and the Delaware legislature reacted with statutory amendments to the Delaware General Corporation Law in 2025), the rulings prompted some companies to express concerns about the willingness of Delaware courts to scrutinize corporate decision-making.