Hudson Paint Highlights Residential Painting Services

Residential painting announcement outlines interior, exterior, and refinishing services available to homeowners in Woodland Park.

Homeowners can benefit from clear information before planning painting or refinishing work," said a company representative.” — Simone Moussa

WOODLAND PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Paint Contracting & Refinishing by Hudson has announced an informational update on its professional residential painting services for homeowners in Woodland Park, New Jersey. The announcement focuses on the company’s residential painting work, including interior and exterior painting services for local properties.The company provides painting and refinishing services from its location at 86 Lackawanna Ave. #203 in Woodland Park. Its residential painting work includes surface preparation, coating application, and related refinishing services for home interiors and exteriors. The company also provides services connected to painting preparation and property maintenance, including drywall repair, cabinet refinishing, wallpaper services, deck staining, power washing, and soft washing.The update reflects the company’s continued focus on residential painting services for property owners seeking information about home painting and refinishing options in Woodland Park and nearby areas. Hudson Paint Contracting & Refinishing by Hudson continues to serve residential clients through scheduled service inquiries and direct contact by phone.For more information, contact Hudson Paint Contracting & Refinishing by Hudson at 201-337-3880.About the Company:Hudson Paint Contracting & Refinishing by Hudson is a painting and refinishing business located in Woodland Park, New Jersey. The company provides residential painting, commercial painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, wallpaper services, deck staining, and washing services.Company name: Hudson Paint Contracting & Refinishing by HudsonAddress: 86 Lackawanna AveCity: Woodland ParkState: NJZip code: 07424Phone number: (201) 337-3880Email: sam@hudsonpainter.com

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