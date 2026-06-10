The Centre's June 2026 newsletter has been released !

The next mission will take place from 23-26 March, 2027 Planned application period: September - early November 2026 Please note that this page is still under construction; content relating to…

Mission dates: 05 - 09 Oct 2026 Are you active in the biotech, pharma, or related healthcare sectors and seeking business, technology, or collaboration opportunities in Japan? This autumn, the EU-…

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