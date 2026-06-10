Nena Gilreath Featured on Next Level CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nena Gilreath, founder of Ballethnic Dance Company, is set to appear on Next Level CEO TV, where she shares how dance-led leadership and cultural innovation can expand access, representation, and opportunity in the performing arts.Next Level CEO TV is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Gilreath explores how performing arts organizations can scale impact through community-centered programming and inclusive creative models, and breaks down how artistic fusion, disciplined training pathways, and long-term cultural leadership can sustain and grow institutions.Nena’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/nena-gilreath

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