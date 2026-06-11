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The Business Research Company's Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market Study Highlights Key Drivers, Challenges And Future Opportunities

Expected to grow to $9.23 billion in 2030 attbrc a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The liquid carbon dioxide market has witnessed notable expansion recently, driven by diverse industrial and commercial applications. As demand grows across sectors such as food and beverage, manufacturing, and environmental technologies, this market is set for continued robust growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of liquid carbon dioxide.

Steady Growth in Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market Size and Outlook

The market for liquid carbon dioxide has demonstrated significant growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.54 billion in 2025 to $7.02 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This expansion has been fueled by rising production of carbonated beverages, which drives demand for food-grade carbon dioxide. Additionally, the growing industrial use of liquid CO₂ in welding and shielding, adoption of cryogenic CO₂ for cooling and refrigeration, early applications of supercritical CO₂ in extraction and cleaning, and the development of CO₂ capture and purification technologies have all contributed to market growth.

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Looking ahead, the liquid carbon dioxide market is anticipated to maintain a strong growth trajectory, reaching $9.23 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. This forecasted rise is supported by increasing usage of supercritical CO₂ for eco-friendly extraction and processing methods, a growing need for precision cooling in electronics and industrial machinery, and broader application of clean-agent CO₂ fire suppression systems. Furthermore, expanding carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) infrastructure is enhancing the availability of feedstock, while technological innovations improve liquefaction efficiency and purity standards.

Understanding Liquid Carbon Dioxide and Its Industrial Role

Liquid carbon dioxide is the pressurized and cooled form of carbon dioxide gas, appearing as a colorless and odorless liquid. It serves multiple purposes, primarily as a solvent, refrigerant, and in fire suppression systems. Its properties make it highly effective for cooling, cleaning, and extraction processes across industries including food processing, manufacturing, and environmental management.

View the full liquid carbon dioxide market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-carbon-dioxide-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Increasing Demand in Food and Beverage Industry Boosts Market Growth

One of the main factors propelling the liquid carbon dioxide market is the rising global demand for food and beverages. This category encompasses a wide range of edible products, from raw ingredients to processed meals and drinks, all intended for human consumption. As the global population grows, the need for quality nourishment escalates, which in turn drives demand for liquid CO₂. In the food and beverage sector, liquid carbon dioxide is extensively used for carbonation, refrigeration, and preservation to ensure freshness and maintain product standards. For example, in June 2025, Statistics Canada reported that food and beverage sales accounted for nearly 25% of total retail spending in Canada in 2024, with food and beverage retailers experiencing a 1.8% increase in sales compared to the previous year, and general merchandise retailers showing an 8.9% rise in food sales. This upward trend highlights how growing food and beverage consumption is spurring liquid carbon dioxide market expansion.

Geographical Market Overview: Regional Leadership and Growth Potential

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the liquid carbon dioxide market, reflecting the region’s established industrial base and demand across sectors. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding food and beverage industries, and increasing infrastructure investments. The market report covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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