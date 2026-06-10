Matthew Jones Joins Operation CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Jones, founder of Jones Civil Design, is set to appear on Operation CEO TV, where he shares how challenging outdated systems, embracing innovation, and prioritizing efficiency can reshape leadership and business performance.Operation CEO TV is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Jones explores the importance of questioning long-standing industry norms and breaks down how speed, remote work adoption, fresh perspectives, and openness to technology can drive meaningful progress.Matthew’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/matthew-jones

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