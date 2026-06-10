How online networks help small sellers go global

Review Platform of a Cross-border e-commerce platform.

GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital platforms have changed what it means for a small business to enter the global market. A seller no longer needs a physical storefront abroad to learn what international customers want, but success still depends on knowing where to look for useful signals. This study shows that cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) platforms do more than connect buyers and sellers: they create hidden networks through shared buyers. By analyzing these networks, the research reveals how sellers can gain market insight, adjust strategies across developed and emerging markets, and build global competitiveness in the digital economy.

Cross-border e-commerce has opened international markets to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), allowing them to reach consumers across countries with lower entry costs. Yet these platforms also create crowded marketplaces where thousands of sellers compete for attention, often without direct experience in the countries they serve. Traditional research has focused on logistics, payments, customer experience, and platform efficiency, but less is known about how sellers learn from the network structure inside the platform. Because customer needs, market maturity, and competitive conditions differ sharply between developed and emerging markets, there is a need to carry out in-depth research.

Researchers from Tsinghua University, China; China Europe International Business School, China; and the University of Massachusetts Boston, United States, published the study in Journal of Digital Management in 2025. The study examines how sellers' positions in buyer–seller networks on cross-border e-commerce platforms shape performance across developed and emerging markets, and how these effects changed during the 2008 global financial crisis.

The article, titled "The role of cross-border E-commerce platforms in the digital economy: empower firms to gain global market insights to increase global competitiveness," uses proprietary transaction data from a leading Chinese cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) platform to examine how shared buyers create implicit links among sellers. The dataset covers more than 750,000 transaction orders involving more than 15,000 Chinese sellers and 160,000 buyers from 190 countries, spanning August 2005 to April 2009. The researchers built seller networks from transaction histories, defining links between sellers when they had traded with the same buyer. They then compared performance in a developed market, represented by the United States, and emerging markets, represented by Brazil, Russia, and India. Two network positions were central to the analysis: brokerage, where a seller connects otherwise separate groups and may access diverse information, and closure, where a seller operates in a dense network with repeated, overlapping connections. The results show a sharp contrast. Brokerage improves seller performance in developed markets but hurts performance in emerging markets, while closure benefits sellers in emerging markets but damages performance in developed markets. The 2008 global financial crisis (GFC) further changed these effects: it weakened the value of brokerage in developed markets but strengthened the usefulness of closure in both market types.

The authors said the findings show that competition on digital platforms is not only a threat but also a source of learning. Through shared buyers, sellers can read market signals, understand competitors, and sense changing customer expectations without entering the market physically. They said the key lesson is not that one network position is always better, but that the best position depends on the market environment. In fast-changing developed markets, broad bridges may help sellers explore new opportunities. In emerging markets, tighter networks may help sellers refine what already works.

The study offers practical lessons for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), platform operators, and policymakers. For sellers, it suggests that global expansion should not rely only on product listings, pricing, or advertising, but also on understanding their network position within the platform. Sellers targeting developed markets may benefit from broader, more diverse buyer-linked networks, while those entering emerging markets may gain more from dense, trusted buyer–seller clusters. For platforms, the findings highlight the value of making market information, buyer feedback, and transaction signals more visible and usable. More broadly, the research reframes CBEC platforms as data-rich learning infrastructures that can help small firms compete globally.

References

DOI

10.1007/s44362-024-00003-0

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1007/s44362-024-00003-0

Funding information

The financial support from the National Natural Science Foundation of China (71991461, and 71532006).

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