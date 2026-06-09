Podcast: Bringing quantum concepts into classrooms
Science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related fields employ 25% of the U.S. workforce. U.S. National Science Foundation-supported professors Erica Carlson and Muhsin Menekse discuss how their collaboration is inspiring the next generation of STEM workforce through a quantum education program.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
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