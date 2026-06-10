Estimatics LLC Names Dan Macuga Chief Executive Officer

Dan Macuga has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Estimatics LLC, where he will lead the company's next phase of growth and expansion of its AI-powered vehicle damage estimating and operational intelligence platform.

Leadership is not only about vision and execution, it is about communication, trust, accountability, and the ability to bring people together around a shared mission. Dan embodies all those qualities.” — Bill Klehm, Managing Member of Estimatics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estimatics LLC is, with their Advanced Estimatics-PRO (AE-PRO) and Trade-In Protection Plus (TIPP) products, the leader in AI-powered vehicle damage estimating and operational intelligence, today announced the appointment of Dan Macuga as Chief Executive Officer.Macuga brings more than 20 years of executive leadership across global marketing, growth strategy, enterprise-scale operations and brand transformations. As CEO, he will lead Estimatics into its next phase, focusing on accelerating product adoption and company expansion. Throughout his career, Dan has been recognized for operational excellence and repeatedly ushering companies through these transitions successfully.Estimatics has positioned itself as the breakthrough technology platform within the automotive retail and repair industries. Its proprietary AI-powered estimating and workflow technology helps dealerships, collision centers, service departments, and repair facilities improve revenue capture, operational performance and customer satisfaction through intelligent vehicle damage assessment and operational integrations.A Career Built for This MomentPrior to joining Estimatics, Macuga founded DM Executive Consulting, advising CEOs, founders, boards, and executive leadership teams on high-growth strategy, communications, market expansion, AI-powered transformation, and operational acceleration.He previously served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at USANA Health Sciences, where over 18 years he helped scale the company globally, from revenues of $350 million to more than $1.2 billion, leading a worldwide team of more than 400 employees across 25 international markets.Macuga built his automotive foundation at Chrysler Corporation, working in retail sales and marketing, dealer relations, and operational support across the Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep dealer network.Leadership Perspective"Dan is the right leader for this moment," said Bill Klehm, Managing Member of Estimatics. "Strong leadership is not only about vision and execution, it is about communication, trust, accountability, and the ability to bring people together around a shared mission. Dan embodies all those qualities.”"I'm incredibly excited to join the talented team at Estimatics and help lead the growth of AE-PRO and TIPP, beginning a transformational chapter for the automotive industry," said Macuga. "This platform is unlike anything currently available. Using AI to dramatically increase revenue capture, improve dealership efficiency and profitability, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”Dan also serves on the leadership council for the Retail Tech Media Nexus, advising on AI and marketing technology strategy, and currently supports organizations and boards focused on leadership development, youth sports, and Olympic athlete advancement.About Estimatics LLCWith the Advanced Estimatics-PRO (AE-PRO) and Trade-In Protection Plus (TIPP) products, based on Estimatics’ AI-powered technology platform, Estimatics enables dealerships, collision centers, repair facilities and others to improve their revenue capture, operational performance and customer satisfaction to degrees never seen in the industry.

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