Consumer Alert: Watch Out for Rental Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, June 8, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

Raleigh — Attorney General Jeff Jackson and North Carolina Real Estate Commission Chair William Aceto are warning North Carolinians to be careful when searching for rental housing online. Scammers are creating fake listings, impersonating landlords or property owners, and stealing money from people trying to rent a home or apartment.

“Scammers use fake listings and pressure tactics to push prospective renters to act quickly,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “If you feel rushed or something seems too good to be true, listen to that instinct. Take time to verify the details before sending any money.”

“Scammers count on consumers acting quickly instead of carefully,” said North Carolina Real Estate Commission Chair William Aceto. “The best defense is to slow down and verify before you pay. If someone pressures you to send a deposit without giving you the opportunity to confirm the property and the identity of the landlord or broker, that is a significant warning sign. A few simple steps – confirming ownership, viewing the property, and working with a licensed real estate broker whenever possible – can help prevent devastating financial losses”

How Rental Scams Work

Scammers often post fake rental listings online and on social media using photos and details copied from real property listings. The houses or apartments may actually exist, but the person advertising the property doesn’t own or manage it.

To reach more interested buyers, they may advertise the property at a lower price than similar homes or apartments in the area.

These scammers usually insist on communicating only by text, email, or messaging apps. They often claim they are out of town, traveling for work, or use another excuse that prevents them from meeting in person. In some cases, scammers may even provide the correct access code to a property so potential renters can tour the home themselves, making the listing seem more believable.

Once scammers know someone is interested in the property, they may send lease agreements and other documents that look legitimate. They will also create a sense of urgency by saying multiple people are interested in the property or that the rental will not stay available for long, pressuring renters to quickly send deposits or other payments.

Before You Send Money or Share Personal Information

Verify the Seller’s Identity: Search public property records to confirm the name of the owner matches the person advertising the rental. Be cautious if the name, phone number, or email address does not match public information.

Visit the Property in Person: Tour the property before sending money. Be cautious if the landlord refuses to meet in person or only communicates through text or email.

Ask Questions About the Property: Ask specific questions about the home or apartment to confirm the person knows details about the property. Scammers may avoid direct answers or provide vague information.

Watch for Prices That Seem Too Good to Be True: Be cautious of listings priced far below similar rentals in the area. Scammers often use low prices to quickly attract interest.

Review Lease Documents Carefully: Lease agreements and rental documents can look professional even when they are fake. Take time to review documents carefully and verify the landlord before signing anything or sending money.

Be Careful with Pressure Tactics: Scammers will often pressure you to act quickly so you don’t have time to fully research the listing or verify the landlord. Never send money before thoroughly checking that the property and person advertising it are legitimate.

About the NCDOJ Consumer Protection Division: The Consumer Protection Division protects North Carolina consumers from scams and fraud. If you spot a scam, let us know by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or filing a complaint online at ncdoj.gov/complaint.

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