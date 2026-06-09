A Session of Dysfunction and Disarray for Kelly Ayotte

As the 2026 legislative session comes to a close, it laid bare what many Granite State families have watched unfold in the State House all year long – a Republican party consumed by infighting, dysfunction, and public feuds between Kelly Ayotte and her own caucus. Increasing fractures between Kelly and Republican lawmakers have been playing out for the near entirety of her two-year term. At this point, dysfunction may be Kelly Ayotte's most notable accomplishment. Last month, Kelly Ayotte’s administration staunchly denied allegations of new abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center. Yet, her own caucus openly admitted that Ayotte’s cuts to the independent Office of the Child Advocate likely allowed the abuse to continue. Ayotte reduced staff capacity by nearly half and ignored repeated warning signs from the independent watchdog about the dangers of doing so. And while Granite State families are facing soaring housing costs, Ayotte slashed funding for affordable housing initiatives. Housing remains the number one issue for families across New Hampshire, yet under Kelly Ayotte, housing prices have hit two all-time record highs. “Kelly Ayotte is the epitome of dysfunction,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “She can’t even lead her own caucus, so how is she fit to lead New Hampshire? The answer is she’s not.”

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