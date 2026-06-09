Upstate men arrested on five Child Sexual Abuse Material* charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Frederick Eugene Wall, Jr., 64, of Simpsonville, S.C., William Edward Sullivan, Jr., 59, of Greenwood, S.C., and Devin Bernard Bolling, 21, of Ware Shoals, S.C., on five total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Attorney General's Office made the arrests in these unrelated cases. Investigators with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service, and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigations.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Wall, Sullivan, and Bolling. Investigators state Wall and Sullivan possessed files of child sexual abuse material, and Bolling distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Wall was arrested on May 29, 2026. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Sullivan was arrested on May 28, 2026. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Bolling was arrested on May 28, 2026. He is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Wall was previously convicted on similar charges in 2026.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. "Pornography" can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.