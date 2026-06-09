Excessive Executive Compensation: Investor Guidance

Posted by Matthew Illian and Rosanna Landis Weaver, ICCR & United Church Funds, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Editor's Note: Matthew Illian is the Director of Responsible Investing at United Church Funds, and Rosanna Landis Weaver is a Consultant at the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (ICCR). This post is based on their ICCR & United Church Funds report. – test –

For decades, ICCR members have called attention to the widening gap between corporate executive pay and the compensation of everyone else. In recent decades, the average CEO of the largest U.S. company has made around 300 times as much as the median worker. This gap highlights a fundamental imbalance in how companies distribute resources, with outsized executive compensation awarded alongside wages that often fail to meet the basic needs of most employees.

This wasn’t always the case. In 1965, CEOs were paid just 21 times as much as a typical worker.

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