Historic cemeteries commission awards 2026 grants to multiple projects

Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries (OCHC) has awarded $62,500 in grants to 14 historic cemetery projects throughout the state through the Historic Cemeteries Grant program. The funds will help support preservation efforts, tree care and survey. Individual award amounts ranged from $603 - $8,000.

Funded projects:

Fence installation at the Blue Mountain Cemetery in Baker County.

Marker repair at Eastwood IOOF Cemetery in Medford, Fairview Cemetery, Riverside Cemetery, and Sandridge Cemetery in Linn County, and St. Boniface Cemetery and Twin Oaks Cemetery in Marion County.

Tree work at Bridal Veil Cemetery in Multnomah County, Burch Pioneer Cemetery in Polk County, and Missouri Flat Cemetery in Jackson County.

Complete Ground Penetrating Radar work at Camp Polk Cemetery in Deschutes County.

Complete survey at the Allegany Historic Cemetery in Coos County.

Install security lighting at Mount Union Cemetery in Benton County.

Complete gravel road repair at Powers Cemetery in Coos County.

Historic cemeteries are documented by OCHC and must include the burial of at least one person who died 75 years before the current date.

The historic cemetery grant program is offered annually by the OCHC, part of the Oregon Heritage Program at Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). The grant program is supported by lottery and other funds.

OCHC maintains a list of all pioneer and historic cemeteries in the state. The seven-member appointed commission helps people and organizations document, preserve and promote designated historic cemeteries statewide.

For more information about the grant program or the OCHC, visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.gill@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.