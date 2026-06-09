OnePuttPro Adds Live Angles at Address for Real-Time Putting Setup and Stroke Feedback

New visual alignment feature expands the smart putting aid’s ability to help golfers understand their performance from address through impact.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Putt Pro, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Live Angles at Address to the OnePuttPro Smart Putting Aid , expanding the portable training system’s ability to help golfers examine their setup, understand their putting mechanics, and identify recurring issues.Originally released to the public in January 2026, OnePuttPro attaches directly beneath the grip of a standard putter and connects with the OnePuttPro mobile app. The system provides real-time feedback designed to help golfers move beyond guesswork and take a more informed approach to putting practice.With the addition of Live Angles at Address, golfers can now review three key measurements before beginning a stroke: lie angle, loft angle, and face angle. Immediate visual feedback allows players to assess their alignment at address and make adjustments before the putter begins moving. After each putt, the app provides additional stroke data, creating a more complete view of performance from setup through impact.“OnePuttPro already helps golfers examine their strokes, recognize recurring issues, and approach training with more useful information,” said Robert Worley, co-founder of One Putt Pro, LLC. “By looking more closely at what a golfer is doing at address, the system provides a fuller picture of the stroke and can help players work toward greater consistency more efficiently.”According to the company, putting can be difficult to evaluate because the cause of a missed putt is not always immediately clear. A golfer may struggle with alignment, tempo, impact position, or another element of the stroke without being able to identify the source of the issue. Repeating the same motion does not necessarily lead to improvement when the underlying cause remains uncertain.OnePuttPro was developed to make training more focused. In addition to the new Live Angles at Address feature, the system measures six areas of the putting stroke after each putt: loft angle, face angle, lie angle, tempo, impact location, and acceleration. Together, these measurements help golfers study patterns, compare results over time, and better understand the relationship between setup and stroke performance.“We created OnePuttPro to make putting practice more purposeful,” says Darryl Roberts, co-founder of One Putt Pro, LLC. “Golfers can review their angles at address, evaluate the stroke data that follows, and use that information to make more informed adjustments. Instead of relying only on feel, they can see what is happening and train with a clearer sense of direction.”OnePuttPro differs from many putting aids by combining visual setup feedback with detailed post-stroke analysis in one portable system. The founders believe the device fills a gap in the market by offering a broad range of measurements without requiring golfers to invest in a more complex or higher-priced training setup.“Putting practice should not feel like a thousand putts and a thousand guesses,” Worley states. “Golfers may occasionally be surprised by what the data shows because feel and measurable results are not always the same. Over time, that information can help players understand their habits and build confidence in the adjustments they make.”Training guides, videos, and tips are available to help golfers interpret their results and work on the areas that require attention. Session data can be reviewed through the app and an online dashboard, allowing players to follow their progress and evaluate performance improvement over time.OnePuttPro can be used throughout the year on a putting green or indoors on a suitable flat surface. A rechargeable battery supports extended use between charges, while the portable design makes it easy to practice at home, on the putting green, or at a training facility. The system does not require a subscription.Recreational golfers, competitive players, coaches, and instructors can use OnePuttPro as part of a regular stroke development routine. Golf instructors can use the system to provide students with objective feedback and track improvement over time, while golfers of all skill levels can use the data to better understand their putting mechanics and build more consistent strokes.OnePuttPro is available through the company’s website and on Amazon . One Putt Pro, LLC is also preparing for an upcoming retail expansion as the company works to make the smart putting aid available to a broader range of golfers.More information is available at www.oneputtpro.com About One Putt Pro, LLCOne Putt Pro, LLC is the company behind OnePuttPro, a smart putting aid designed to help golfers review their setup, examine their putting strokes, and make training more productive. The portable device connects with the OnePuttPro app and an online dashboard, allowing users to view real-time feedback, analyze putting data, and track progress over time. OnePuttPro can be used indoors or outdoors by golfers, coaches, and instructors.

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